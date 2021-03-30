MADISON, Wis., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Singlewire Software, a leading mass notification service provider, has been named the 2021 Top Workplace in Madison by the Wisconsin State Journal. Singlewire was recognized in the mid-size company category, and Paul Shain, President and CEO of Singlewire, was recognized as the top leader of a mid-size company. Winners were selected based on feedback from employees that focused on areas such as pay, confidence in company leadership, work-life balance and company values.
"Whether it's the products we develop or the company culture we foster, Singlewire Software has always been focused on making people's well-being our top-priority," said Paul Shain, President and CEO of Singlewire Software. "This achievement is a testament to the outstanding team we have cultivated and the hard work they put in every day to make Singlewire a great place to work."
This is the third year the Wisconsin State Journal has partnered with Energage, a Pennsylvania-based employee engagement and workplace improvement research firm to determine the Madison area's top workplaces. More than 16,000 employees were surveyed at 72 participating companies for this year's program.
"The challenges this year were enormous, but the results show Madison-area businesses responded with creativity, compassion and innovations—and their employees showed remarkable strength and grit through it all," said Chris White, Wisconsin State Journal publisher.
This is fourth time Singlewire Software has been recognized for its work culture, receiving local recognition from Madison Magazine in 2018 and 2019, and national recognition from Inc. Magazine in 2019. For more information about becoming part of the Singlewire Software team, visit http://www.singlewire.com/careers.
About Singlewire Software
Singlewire Software, based in Madison, Wis., is the developer of InformaCast, a leading service for fast and reliable emergency notifications. More than 7,000 organizations in over 85 countries use InformaCast for emergency mass notifications. Whether it's an active shooter, severe weather, or another crisis situation, InformaCast helps reach the right people, with the right information, to increase awareness, safety and security. To learn more, visit
http://www.singlewire.com/informacast.
