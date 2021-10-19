MADISON, Wis., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Singlewire Software, a leading mass notification technology developer, has launched a new integration between its InformaCast software and Webex Calling from Cisco. Organizations using Webex Calling will be able to leverage InformaCast's mass notification and paging capabilities to extend the reach of their messages and provide more options for triggering messages.
"Customers are moving to the cloud, and we want to make sure they have access to the tools they need to keep their operations running," said Paul Shain, president and CEO of Singlewire Software. "This integration enables InformaCast and Webex Calling users to take advantage of the combined power of these two solutions to enhance safety and communication."
InformaCast and Webex Calling provide organizations with the ability to connect the various devices in their environment, including desktop computers, digital signage, IP speakers, overhead paging systems, and mobile phones. This creates a single, unified system for sending out audio and text messages. Organizations can use this to broadcast messages about lockdowns and severe weather, schedule school bells, and connect to panic buttons for easy activation.
"Our ability to integrate with Cisco has been a core part of our offering since we created InformaCast," said Shain. "We're excited for this next step as we help customers prepare for the future as they move to the cloud."
