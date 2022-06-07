Integration with Kontakt.io wearable badges and panic button capabilities in the mobile app offer workers personalized protection
MADISON, Wis., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Singlewire Software, a leading mass notification technology developer, is launching the InformaCast Personal Duress Package during Cisco Live, June 12-16, 2022 in Las Vegas. The package offers organizations a means to provide personal protection to workers via a panic button in the InformaCast app and integration with Kontakt.io wearable badges. The package will be available to new and current InformaCast Fusion customers.
"With workplace violence on the rise, the need for personalized safety solutions has never been more critical," said Paul Shain, president and CEO of Singlewire Software. "This new package provides organizations with a way to deliver tools their staff can use to request help at a moment's notice."
The InformaCast Personal Duress Package offers two ways workers can trigger notifications to request assistance. First, using a pre-configured button in the InformaCast app, workers can trigger an alert that is sent to internal safety teams with their name and location. The user is given instructions within the app, and the option to contact the safety team directly via a phone call. The second option is integration with Kontakt.io wearable badges, which include a button that can be pressed to ask for help. The safety team receives the person's name and location in this instance as well to they can respond quickly. Later this year, functionality will be added to the package that allows alerts triggered from the mobile app or Kontakt.io badge to send information to 911 dispatcher, which will meet the requirements of Alyssa's Law and allow for better coordination between an organization and first responders.
"Whether it's teachers in a classroom, nurses helping patients, or lone workers in manufacturing, the InformaCast Personal Duress Package offers the flexibility to enhance worker safety regardless of industry," said Shain. "Being able to provide single-touch solutions that deliver vital information to those that can help will create safer working environments by giving organizations the ability to better fulfill their duty of care."
Singlewire Software will be at booth 2536 during Cisco Live providing a hands-on demonstration of this new package. For more information about the InformaCast Personal Duress Package, visit http://www.singlewire.com/blog/emergency-notification/personal-duress-package.
