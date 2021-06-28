MADISON, Wis., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Singlewire Software, a leading mass notification service provider, has won a 2021 Commercial Integrator BEST Award for its InformaCast with Zoom Phone solution in the Mass Notification Emergency Communication category. The awards focus on letting the integrator audience know which AV products have stood out this year and are judged on product design and technological innovation, functional features of the product, and the benefit that each product provides to commercial integrators.
"Organizations want solutions that are future-focused and can integrate easily with other tools they already have in place," said Pat Scheckel, executive vice president of product management for Singlewire Software. "This award highlights the benefits that more than 1 million Zoom Phone users can take advantage of when they add InformaCast to their Zoom environment."
InformaCast with Zoom Phone enables Zoom Phone users to leverage the mass notification capabilities of InformaCast. Notifications can be triggered from a Zoom Phone, and messages can be delivered to an ecosystem of connected devices and systems, sending text, audio, and visual messages to other phones, IP speakers, desktop computers, digital signage, and mobile devices via InformaCast. Messages can be preconfigured to address any urgent situations an organization may face. Zoom Phone customers can also utilize InformaCast CallAware to receive alerts when someone dials an emergency number from a Zoom phone (often 911). When an emergency number is dialed, select team members will receive an InformaCast notification with details about who placed the call. This can help organizations quickly deploy assistance to those who need it and direct first responders, so no time is wasted locating the person in need.
"As businesses reopen and begin outfitting their spaces for the new normal of more hybrid, collaborative work and education, integrators will be at the forefront of that transformation," said Jonathan Blackwood, editorial director for Commercial Integrator. "Understanding which products will help enable that transformation is paramount to providing the best solutions for customers."
This is the second consecutive year Singlewire Software has won a Commercial Integrator BEST Award. The company won for InformaCast Fusion with Mobile Command Center in 2020. For more information about how InformaCast can help organizations enhance safety and communication, visit http://www.singlewire.com/informacast.
About Singlewire Software
Singlewire Software, based in Madison, Wis., is the developer of InformaCast, a leading software solution for fast and reliable emergency notifications. More than 7,000 organizations in over 85 countries use InformaCast for emergency mass notifications. Whether it's an active shooter, severe weather, or another crisis situation, InformaCast helps reach the right people, with the right information, to increase awareness, safety and security. To learn more, visit
http://www.singlewire.com/informacast.
About Commercial Integrator
Commercial Integrator is the first publication dedicated to addressing the business needs of professional integrators who serve the small and midsize business (SMB) market. Beyond products and installations, Commercial Integrator tackles operational topics like job-estimating, project-bidding and big-picture market forecasting and more. Whether our readers design, sell, service, or install, work on offices, churches, hospitals, schools or restaurants, Commercial Integrator is the dedicated resource to identify and pursue new market opportunities and grow business. Visit http://www.commercialintegrator.com for more information.
