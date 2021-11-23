MADISON, Wis., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Singlewire Software, a leading mass notification technology developer, has won a 2021 IoT/Connected Product Award from CE Pro for InformaCast with Incident Management. The program honors IoT-related products serving the commercial and residential markets, and InformaCast was recognized in the Fire/Intrusion category in the commercial competition. Entries were judged on several key elements, including innovation/technological advancement, ability to integrate with other products, value, end-user benefits, and integrator benefits.
"The Internet of Things continues to grow at organizations across every vertical," said Paul Shain, president and CEO of Singlewire Software. "We are committed to developing forward-looking solutions that offer seamless integration with the Internet of Things and this award reinforces the benefits organizations can experience when they leverage InformaCast.
InformaCast Incident Management allows users can designate certain notifications as relevant to a particular event. This can include the initial alert, follow-up messages, and "All Clear" messages to signal the event has been resolved. These alerts can be sent to all of an organization's IoT devices as text and audio to ensure maximum reach. Users are also able to upload relevant resources into the incident hub to help give safety team members all the information and assistance they require to easily manage the situation. This can include safety checklists, building floor plans, and links to external resources like security camera feeds. This reduces the need to navigate long lists or complex menus. When the incident is over, a report is created that allows users to review how the event was managed and inform future adjustments to ensure the most effective response possible.
"Every organization is looking to add value to their technology investments," said Shain. "With a mass notification system, they can empower IoT and leverage them to enhance safety and communication."
To learn more about how InformaCast with Incident Management can enhance safety and communication by connecting to the Internet of Things, visit http://www.singlewire.com/informacast-incident-management.
About Singlewire Software
Singlewire Software, based in Madison, Wis., is the developer of InformaCast, a leading software solution for fast and reliable emergency notifications. More than 7,000 organizations in over 50 countries use InformaCast for emergency mass notifications. Whether it's an active shooter, severe weather, or another crisis situation, InformaCast helps reach the right people, with the right information, to increase awareness, safety, and security. To learn more, visit http://www.singlewire.com/informacast.
About CE Pro
Launched in 1994, CE Pro was the first publication to address the home systems integrator channel and is widely recognized as the best publication in the category. Today, CE Pro is the leading trade publication for professionals involved in the custom electronics business. Its readers specify and sell technology-related products to homeowners, home builders, and SMB owners. Learn more at http://www.cepro.com.
Media Contact
Chris Swietlik, Singlewire Software, 6086611126, chris.swietlik@singlewire.com
SOURCE Singlewire Software