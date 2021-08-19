MADISON, Wis., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Singlewire Software, a leading mass notification technology developer, has won a 2021 Mission Critical Top Tier Product Award for InformaCast Fusion in the software category. InformaCast Fusion was selected for the innovation, scalability, reliability, and safety benefits it offers organizations.
"Keeping mission-critical operations running smoothly relies on strong communication," said Paul Shain, president and CEO of Singlewire Software. "This award highlights how our InformaCast software can aid organizations in minimizing disruptions caused by emergency events while helping to keep people out of harm's way during dangerous situations."
InformaCast Fusion offers organizations a single solution to deliver mission-critical communications to all their people whether they are on-site or remote. With the push of a button, InformaCast Fusion sends text and audio notifications to desk phones, desktop computers, IP speakers, and mobile devices. Organizations can create message templates and groups to address any kind of event from active shooters to network outages, and they can actively manage incidents as they unfold with follow-up notifications and real-time insights.
"The needs of organizations are changing, and so should their expectations when looking at mass notification solutions," said Shain. "Simply sending a mass email or text message is no longer sufficient. That's why InformaCast Fusion offers multiple, simultaneous communication methods to ensure that no matter where someone is or what they are doing, they receive critical information as quickly as possible."
To learn more about how InformaCast Fusion can help organizations with their mission-critical operations, visit http://www.singlewire.com/informacast-fusion.
About Singlewire Software
Singlewire Software, based in Madison, Wis., is the developer of InformaCast, a leading software solution for fast and reliable emergency notifications. More than 7,000 organizations in over 50 countries use InformaCast for emergency mass notifications. Whether it's an active shooter, severe weather, or another crisis situation, InformaCast helps reach the right people, with the right information, to increase awareness, safety and security. To learn more, visit http://www.singlewire.com/informacast.
About Mission Critical
Mission Critical has been connecting data center and critical facility buyers and sellers for more than 12 years. The outlet provides must-read editorial content that data center owners/managers/designers/engineers, IT managers, network systems integrators, cloud/IT specialists, and power and cooling professionals all require in this multibillion-dollar market. Mission Critical is part of BNP Media, one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 50+ industries through magazines, custom media, enewsletters, website conferences, events, and market research. BNP Media is committed to helping professionals succeed in business by providing superior information. Learn more at http://www.missioncriticalmagazine.com.
