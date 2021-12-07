MADISON, Wis., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Singlewire Software, a leading mass notification technology developer, has won 2021 New Product Awards from THE Journal and Campus Technology for InformaCast with Incident Management. InformaCast was recognized in the Emergency Notification System category in both award programs. The awards honor the outstanding product development achievements of manufacturers and suppliers whose products or services are considered to be particularly noteworthy in the transformation of K-12 and higher education technology.
"As the threats educational institutions face evolve, so must the technology that addresses those threats," said Paul Shain, president and CEO of Singlewire Software. "These awards emphasize the benefits schools and universities can take advantage of by leveraging the incident management and emergency notification capabilities of InformaCast."
InformaCast Incident Management is a centralized location where users can designate certain notifications as relevant to a particular event. This can include the initial alert, follow-up messages, and "All Clear" messages to signal the event has been resolved. Users are also able to upload relevant resources into the incident hub to help give safety team members all the information and assistance they require to easily manage the situation. This can include safety checklists, building floor plans, and links to external resources like security camera feeds. This reduces the need to navigate long lists or complex menus. When the incident is over, a report is created that allows users to review how the event was managed and inform future adjustments to ensure the most effective response possible.
"Technology has been the lifeline to education for tens of millions of students over the last couple of years," said David Nagel, editor-in-chief of THE Journal. "We congratulate all the winners in this year's New Product Awards and honor the technology innovators who have made formal learning possible during the ongoing crisis."
"2021 has been defined by innovation and transformation in higher education, and we're pleased to recognize the impact that these technologies have had in moving colleges and universities forward and supporting student success," said Rhea Kelly, editor-in-chief of Campus Technology.
About Singlewire Software
Singlewire Software, based in Madison, Wis., is the developer of InformaCast, a leading software solution for fast and reliable emergency notifications. More than 7,000 organizations in over 50 countries use InformaCast for emergency mass notifications. Whether it's an active shooter, severe weather, or another crisis situation, InformaCast helps reach the right people, with the right information, to increase awareness, safety and security. To learn more, visit http://www.singlewire.com/informacast.
About THE Journal and Campus Technology
THE Journal is dedicated to informing and educating K-12 senior-level district and school administrators, technologists, and tech-savvy educators within districts, schools, and classrooms to improve and advance the learning process through the use of technology.
Campus Technology is one of higher education's top information sources, serving as a complete resource for academic and administrative IT leaders, and establishing a collaborative environment that promotes professional networking and global pedagogy.
