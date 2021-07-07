MADISON, Wis., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Singlewire Software, a leading mass notification technology developer, has won New Product of the Year Awards for its InformaCast with Zoom Phone offering in Spaces4Learning's K-12 and higher education contests. InformaCast with Zoom Phone achieved a Platinum Award in the K-12 program and a Gold Award in the higher education program. Both awards were won in the Safety & Security category. The New Product Award program honors the outstanding product development achievements of manufacturers and suppliers whose products or services are considered particularly noteworthy in their ability to enhance the learning environment.
"The value of providing a safe space for students to learn and teachers to carry out instruction is immeasurable," said Pat Scheckel, executive vice president of product management for Singlewire Software. "These awards highlight how schools and higher education institutions that deploy InformaCast offer a secure environment for their communities."
InformaCast with Zoom Phone enables schools, districts, colleges, and universities using Zoom Phone to leverage the mass notification capabilities of InformaCast. Notifications can be triggered from a Zoom Phone, and messages can be delivered to an ecosystem of connected devices and systems, sending text, audio, and visual messages to other phones, IP speakers, desktop computers, digital signage, and mobile devices via InformaCast. Messages can be preconfigured to address any urgent situations an organization may face. Zoom Phone customers can also utilize InformaCast CallAware to receive alerts when someone dials an emergency number from a Zoom phone (often 911). When an emergency number is dialed, select team members will receive an InformaCast notification with details about who placed the call. This can help organizations quickly deploy assistance to those who need it and direct first responders, so no time is wasted locating the person in need.
"This year's New Product Award competition drew a unique mixture of solutions for K–12 and higher education, from products designed to protect the health and safety of students, faculty and staff to tools designed to enhance teaching and learning, whether in-person or remote," said David Nagel, editorial director of Spaces4Learning. "We congratulate all of our winners and thank them for the work they're doing for education at this critical time."
This is the second consecutive year Singlewire Software has been recognized in the award program. In 2020, Singlewire Software won Platinum Awards in the Safety & Security category for InformaCast Fusion. To learn more about how InformaCast with Zoom Phone can enhance safety in schools, districts, colleges and universities, visit https://www.singlewire.com/informacast-and-zoom.
About Singlewire Software
Singlewire Software, based in Madison, Wis., is the developer of InformaCast, a leading software solution for fast and reliable emergency notifications. More than 7,000 organizations in over 50 countries use InformaCast for emergency mass notifications. Whether it's an active shooter, severe weather, or another crisis situation, InformaCast helps reach the right people, with the right information, to increase awareness, safety and security. To learn more, visit http://www.singlewire.com/informacast.
About Spaces4Learning
Spaces4Learning is a leading publication for education institutions, the architectural community, service providers, and others interested in creating high-quality facilities. The brand's magazine, website and digital products bring together a broad array of vital resources and services that keep facilities professionals abreast of current issues, trends and research; provide professional development opportunities; and connect those sharing a common interest. Learn more at http://www.spaces4learning.com.
