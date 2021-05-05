MADISON, Wis., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Singlewire Software, a leading mass notification service provider, has won a 2021 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award from TMC, a global, integrated media company helping clients build communities in print, in-person and online. The company won for InformaCast with Zoom Phone, a new offering that adds mass notification capabilities to Zoom Phone environments. The award honors the most innovative unified communications products and solutions available over the past twelve months as judged by the editors of TMC's INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.
"At Singlewire, we are always looking for ways to expand the capabilities of our InformaCast software to make it as easy as possible for people to use in their existing telephony environments," said Pat Scheckel, executive vice president of product management for Singlewire Software. "This award highlights how our latest integration with Zoom Phone offers more organizations the opportunity to add a powerful mass notification solution to their communications ecosystem."
When a notification is triggered from a Zoom Phone it can be delivered to an ecosystem of connected devices and systems, sending text, audio, and visual messages to other phones, IP speakers, desktop computers, digital signage, and mobile devices via InformaCast. Messages can be preconfigured to address any urgent situations an organization may face. Zoom Phone customers can also utilize InformaCast CallAware to receive alerts when someone dials an emergency number from a Zoom phone (often 911). When an emergency number is dialed, select team members will receive an InformaCast notification with details about who placed the call. This can help organizations quickly deploy assistance to those who need it and direct first responders, so no time is wasted locating the person in need.
"Every year, I am more and more impressed by the innovative options available to clients in search of unified communications solutions," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "The 2021 winners are literally driving the industry forward and I can't wait to monitor the continued success of these companies producing incredible solutions."
For more information about how InformaCast can enhance safety and communication, visit http://www.singlewire.com/informacast-and-zoom.
About Singlewire Software
Singlewire Software, based in Madison, Wis., is the developer of InformaCast, a leading software solution for fast and reliable emergency notifications. More than 7,000 organizations in over 85 countries use InformaCast for emergency mass notifications. Whether it's an active shooter, severe weather, or another crisis situation, InformaCast helps reach the right people, with the right information, to increase awareness, safety and security. To learn more, visit
http://www.singlewire.com/informacast.
About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine
INTERNET TELEPHONY has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue, INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. For more information, please visit http://www.itmag.com.
About TMC
Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit http://www.tmcnet.com.
###
Media Contact
Chris Swietlik, Singlewire Software, 6086611126, chris.swietlik@singlewire.com
SOURCE Singlewire Software