MADISON, Wis., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Singlewire Software, a leading mass notification technology developer, has won four 2021 "ASTORS" Homeland Security Awards from American Security Today for its InformaCast mass notification solution. Singlewire won two Platinum Awards, one for InformaCast Command Center in the Best IT Disaster Preparedness & Recovery Solution category, and one for InformaCast Fusion with Zoom Phone in the Best Mass Notification Solution category. The company also won two Gold Awards, one for InformaCast Mobile in the Best Mobile Technology Solution category, and one for InformaCast Fusion in the Best COVID-19 Communications Solution category.
"Keeping people safe is a top-of-mind concern for every organization, and achieving that goal is at the forefront of every conversation we have about adding new components to our InformaCast software," said Paul Shain, president and CEO of Singlewire Software. "These awards highlight the effectiveness of our mass notification solutions in helping organizations enhance safety and communication."
American Security Today's Annual 'ASTORS' Awards is the preeminent U.S. Homeland Security Awards Program and continues to recognize industry leaders of physical and border security, cybersecurity, emergency preparedness, management and response, law enforcement, first responders, as well as federal, state and municipal government agencies. The Annual 'ASTORS' Awards Program is specifically designed to honor distinguished government and vendor solutions that deliver enhanced value, benefit, and intelligence to end-users in a variety of government, homeland security, enterprise, and public safety vertical markets.
"'ASTORS' nominations are evaluated on their technical innovation, interoperability, specific impact within the category, overall impact to the industry, relatability to other industry technologies, and application feasibility outside of the industry," said Michael J. Madsen, publisher of American Security Today.
About Singlewire Software
Singlewire Software, based in Madison, Wis., is the developer of InformaCast, a leading software solution for fast and reliable emergency notifications. More than 7,000 organizations in over 50 countries use InformaCast for emergency mass notifications.
About American Security Today
American Security Today (AST), the 'New Face in Homeland Security™', is the premier digital media platform in the U.S. Homeland Security and Public Safety Industry, focused on breaking news and in-depth coverage of the newest initiatives and hottest technologies in physical & IT security on the market today.
AST highlights the most cutting-edge and forward-thinking security solutions across a wide variety of media products delivered daily, weekly, and monthly to over 75,000 qualified government and security industry readers, essential to meeting today's growing security challenges to 'Secure our Nation, One City at a Time™'. To learn more visit http://www.americansecuritytoday.com.
