MADISON, Wis., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Singlewire Software, a leading mass notification service provider, has won a 2021 Platinum Govies Award from Security Today Magazine in the Emergency Communication Systems category for its InformaCast Fusion with IPAWS solution. An independent panel of judges from the security industry selected the InformaCast based on a variety of criteria, including features, innovation, user friendliness, interoperability, quality, design, market opportunity, technical advances, scalability, and overall impact in the security industry.
"Our InformaCast software was born out of a need from a government agency following the September 11th attacks," said Pat Scheckel, executive vice president of product management for Singlewire Software. "We are honored that nearly twenty years later, InformaCast continues to be recognized as an industry leader for the safety and communication benefits it offers government organizations."
InformaCast Fusion with IPAWS uses Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) mass notification functionality via its InformaCast Fusion and InformaCast Mobile software offerings. IPAWS provides public safety officials (federal, state, local, tribal, etc.) with an effective way to alert and warn the public about serious emergencies. This new functionality within InformaCast utilizes the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) to broadcast messages. WEA messages can reach any cell phone within a geographic area, and EAS allows users to set a screen crawl across TV screens for local TV stations. The goal is to provide organizations with the best possible options to reach everyone about critical emergency events. Utilizing these two methods helps extend InformaCast notifications beyond devices that are connected to the system.
"It is apparent that the COVID-19 pandemic had very little affect upon product development and deployment in the government security sector. We have seen a tremendous response from manufacturers who support the government vertical," said Ralph C. Jensen, editor in chief, Security Today magazine. "We appreciate all the manufacturers who labor diligently to ensure security in the government space, including federal, state, local and Native American jurisdictions. We're pleased to honor these winners and thank all those who participated in this amazing process."
