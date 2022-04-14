Enterprise leaders who prioritize customer experience and operational agility use Singularity Systems to turn high-volume unstructured content into machine-readable data for automated processes. The company has powered strides in customer and employee experience through realtime decision-making for banking, insurance, healthcare, energy, and other data-intensive industries by making AI technology more effective and efficient. With its world-class team of scientists and developers, Singularity Systems has pioneered new AI techniques that have modernized and democratized the intelligent document processing industry. Through a global customer network and its headquarters in Princeton, New Jersey’s Einstein Alley, Singularity Systems is one of the fastest growing enterprise software companies in the industry. (PRNewsfoto/Singularity Systems Inc.)