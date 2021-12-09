WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DuPont Clean Technologies (DuPont) is pleased to announce that the STRATCO® alkylation unit at the Fujian Refining and Petrochemical Co., Ltd (FREP) refinery in Quanzhou, Fujian Province, China, has successfully started up and completed the performance test, certifying that the unit is meeting performance guarantees. The STRATCO® alkylation unit at FREP is designed to produce 7,700 bpsd (300 kmta) of alkylate from a mixed butylene FCC feedstock.
This startup is the seventh successful STRATCO® alkylation technology startup within Sinopec and allows compliance with the China VI standard which limits sulfur content in gasoline to a maximum of 10 ppm by generating low-sulfur, high-octane, low-Rvp alkylate. As the world's largest vehicle market in the world, China is committed to improving air quality in the country by introducing legislation, such as the China VI fuel standards, to reduce automobile-generated pollution. Alkylate produced by Sinopec will meet both the current China VIA fuel standard and the VIB standard expected to come into force in 2023 which further reduce the levels of benzene, aromatics and olefins in the gasoline pool. As a paraffinic hydrocarbon, alkylate plays a key role in improving air quality and public health.
"Over the last several years, we have been able to work with multiple Sinopec refineries, building an energetic relationship and providing a reliable technology solution at each site. The consistency of our technology provides Sinopec the ability to deliver high quality alkylate to the gasoline pool, decreasing the environmental impact of its fuels. It has been a pleasure to work regularly with the Sinopec organization, a rapport that will continue throughout the lives of these seven units," said Kevin Bockwinkel, global business manager, STRATCO® Alkylation Technology.
With this startup at the FREP refinery, the total capacity of alkylate produced by STRATCO® alkylation units in the Sinopec refinery network is 60,380 bpsd (2,360 kmta).
The STRATCO® alkylation technology is a sulfuric acid-catalyzed process that converts low-value, light olefins (propylene, butylene and amylene) into high-value, branched components called alkylate. Alkylate is known for its superior blending properties and is a key component for clean gasoline. The STRATCO® alkylation technology helps refiners safely produce cleaner-burning gasoline with high octane, low Reid vapor pressure, low sulfur, zero aromatics and zero olefins. Licensed and marketed by DuPont as part of its Clean Technologies portfolio, the STRATCO® alkylation technology is the world-leading alkylation technology with more than 100 licensed units worldwide and more than 915,000 bpsd (35,800 kmta) of installed capacity. DuPont is committed to alkylation research and has extensive experience in assisting refiners with alkylation research, design, start-ups, test runs, troubleshooting, optimization, revamps, expansions, analytical testing, operator training, turnarounds and HAZOP studies.
About DuPont Clean Technologies
The Clean Technologies division of DuPont is a global leader in process technology licensing & engineering, with an unwavering commitment to customer support. We provide extensive global expertise across our portfolio of offerings in key applications - MECS® sulfuric acid production, STRATCO® alkylation, BELCO® wet scrubbing and IsoTherming® hydroprocessing. Offering critical process equipment, products, technology and services, we enable an array of industrial markets, including phosphate fertilizer, non-ferrous metals, oil refining, petrochemicals and chemicals, to minimize their environmental impact and optimize productivity. We are dedicated to helping our customers produce high-quality products used in everyday life in the safest, most environmentally-sound way possible, with a vision to make the world a better place by creating clean alternatives to traditional industrial processes. We make everyday life better, safer, cleaner. http://www.cleantechnologies.dupont.com
About DuPont
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at http://www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.
