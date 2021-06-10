SAN DIEGO , June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The United States Coast Guard recommends that boaters file a float plan to help search and rescue personnel reduce the search area in the event of boating emergencies.
With the Sirius Signal app, the float plan can be filed in four easy steps. Pressing "Start Trip" in the app sends your starting point, departure time and expected return time to your contacts. Every ten minutes your location is stored and updated. If you do not end your trip at the designated time, a route map will be sent to your contacts showing your last known locations. In the event of a boating emergency, a one-touch activation will send a text message to the 911 operator and to your emergency contacts with a map link to your exact location.
"As a 40-year West Coast Recreational Boater, the Sirius Signal App is easy to use and puts everyone's mind at ease, that you will always Be Safe, Be Seen and Be Found," said Steven Caldero, VP of Sales & Marketing for Sirius Signal.
The full-featured recreational boating app includes many useful features to aid in safe boating and is currently available to download on both iOS and Android platforms.
Features include:
- Remotely turn the C-1002 eVDSD's light on/off via Bluetooth using your cell phone or smartwatch.
- File a float plan and send it to your designated contacts.
- 911 emergency messaging that allows you to send a distress text message to your preprogrammed first responders, such as the Coast Guard or a towing service, with Google-supported map position.
- Check-in status every 15 minutes, with notifications and phone calls, after your planned arrival time to make sure you get back safely.
- Check the battery life for your C-1002 eVDSD from the application.
- And more.
Sirius Signal is a multi-award-winning marine safety product manufacturer with all products made proudly in the USA. To learn more about our smart phone app and download options, visit https://siriussignal.com/application. To contact us, visit our website at SiriusSignal.com or call us at 888.526.0005.
Media Contact
Danielle Doyle, Sirius Signal, +1 (888) 526-0005, Danielle@siriussignal.com
SOURCE Sirius Signal