SAN DIEGO, Jan.27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Sirius Signal, the leader in marine safety innovations, announced today that two new Canadian distributors now offer the Transport Canada-approved C-1002 electronic visual distress signaling device (eVSDS). The industry's first and only two-color distress light approved for carriage completely and legally replaces the need to carry marine flares and includes features that enhance its functionality to the level of an alert and notification system.
"We are pleased to welcome these new distributors to the Sirius Signal family," said Steven Caldero, Vice President Sales. "With them now carrying our flagship eVSDS, more Canadian boaters have access to the benefits of its Bluetooth-enabled technology, which uses a two-color plus infrared SOS flash pattern that has been found to be more effective against shoreline background light clutter."
Brewers' Marine Supply is a Canadian family-owned and operated distributor of nautical goods for commercial and recreational boating that has been providing client-focused service since 1976. Western Marine Company is a distributor of marine parts and accessories serving wholesale customers throughout Canada.
In addition to these premier marine distributors and many others, the C-1002 is available for purchase on the Sirius Signal website and Amazon.com.
About Sirius Signal
Sirius Signal produces U.S. Coast Guard- and Transport Canada-approved day and nighttime distress devices with a focus on safety, technology, effectiveness, and sustainability. To learn more about purchasing Sirius Signal devices or being a part of our team, visit us at http://www.siriussignal.com or call 888.526.0005.
