Limited Engagement Channels from David Bowie, Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, George Strait, Guns N' Roses, Led Zeppelin, Metallica, Prince* and The Rolling Stones to Launch on May 1 *"The Prince Channel" Will Broadcast, For The First Time, A Radio Show Demo Created and Curated by Prince for SiriusXM, Featuring Prince Cameos and Other Surprises Each Dedicated Artist Channel, Authorized and Produced In Cooperation With The Artists and Their Teams, Features Career-Spanning Hits, Rare Recordings, Interviews, and More SiriusXM Extends Free Streaming Through May 31