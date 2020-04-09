NEW YORK, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today SiriusXM announced special Holy Week and Easter Sunday programming across its religious channels, including Joel Osteen Radio, The Catholic Channel, The Billy Graham Channel, Kirk Franklin's Praise, enLighten, and The Message. Coverage begins today, April 9.
With so many empty churches and houses of worship on Easter this year, SiriusXM will provide special programming so that listeners can remain connected in faith and celebration, all from the safety of their homes. Listeners will hear special live Masses and holy services from around the world, along with messages of hope, faith, love and inspiration, and Easter-themed worship music across the Christian Gospel community.
SiriusXM's special faith-based programming is available to subscribers nationwide and to everyone – including anyone who is not already a SiriusXM subscriber – as part of SiriusXM's recently announced free streaming access period through May 15. For more information and to start listening, visit: SiriusXM.com/streamfree.
The full Holy Week and Easter Programming schedule can be found below. All times are ET.
The Catholic Channel (Ch. 129)
The Catholic Channel will air services and Holy Masses from around the globe.
Mass of The Lord's Supper from St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City
Airs: Holy Thursday at 5:30 pm
Meditations of The Seven Last Words from St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City
Airs: Good Friday at 12:00 pm and replays at 9:00 pm
Solemn Liturgy of The Lord's Passion from St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City
Airs: Good Friday at 3:30 pm and replays at 12:30 am on Holy Saturday
Easter Vigil Mass from St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City celebrated by His Eminence Cardinal Timothy Dolan
Airs: Holy Saturday at 8:00 pm
Easter Mass from St. Peter's Basilica in Rome celebrated by His Holiness Pope Francis
Airs: Easter Sunday at 4:55 am with replays at 7:00 am & 5:00 pm
Easter Mass from St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City celebrated by His Eminence Cardinal Timothy Dolan
Airs: Easter Sunday at 10:00 am
Easter Mass from the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles, California celebrated by Archbishop Jose Gomez
Airs: Easter Sunday at 1:00 pm and will replay at 9:00 pm
Easter Mass from the Basilica of The National Shrine of Immaculate Conception in Washington DC
Airs: Easter Sunday at 3:00 pm
Joel Osteen Radio (Ch. 128)
Celebrate with a special Good Friday service with Pastor John Gray and special message from Joel and Victoria.
Airs: Good Friday at 8:00 pm
Special Easter service at Lakewood Church with Joel and Victoria Osteen with special messages from Tyler Perry, Mariah Carey, & Kanye West & Sunday Service Choir
Airs: Easter Sunday at 9:30am, 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm and 8:00 pm
The Billy Graham Channel (Ch. 460)
Hear special messages of hope and love from Billy Graham, Franklin Graham and Cissie Graham Lynch who remind listeners that they can live in peace, even in the midst of a global pandemic. Celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ with The Billy Graham Channel's Easter service from New York's Central Park with Franklin Graham and songs of celebration from Michael W. Smith.
Airs: Easter Sunday at 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm and 9:00 pm.
The Message (Ch. 63)
Easter Sunday Praise Virtual Guest DJ Special - The Message is celebrating Easter with a very special edition of their weekly Worship music show, "Sunday Praise." Hear encouraging Worship music and Easter-themed song selections from Michael W. Smith, Natalie Grant, for KING & COUNTRY, Sidewalk Prophets, Meredith Andrews, Jason Gray, We Are Messengers, Big Daddy Weave, Danny Gokey, Matthew West, Matt Maher and many others, as several Message artists take turns as virtual guest DJs.
Airs: Easter Sunday 9:00 am – 3:00 pm
Kirk Franklin's Praise (Ch. 64)
Kirk Franklin's Praise will air their weekly show, "Good Vibes with Isaac Carree" and an Easter Special. Tune in for a mix of both traditional and contemporary Gospel music, and more.
Airs: Easter Sunday 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm
enLighten (Ch. 65)
enLighten will be featuring resurrection-themed songs throughout the day, along with scripture readings highlighting the Resurrection, and special Easter editions of Homecoming Radio and The Gospel Greats:
Homecoming Radio Easter Edition - Bill Gaither's Homecoming Radio celebrates the Christian world's most important holiday by featuring songs of the Resurrection by Southern Gospel's top artists, as well as thoughts from Bill's panel of all-stars.
Airs: Good Friday at 12:00 pm with rebroadcasts: Holy Saturday at 12:00 am, Easter Sunday at 7:00 pm
The Gospel Greats - Easter Edition - This week, Paul Heil celebrates Easter, featuring songs and artist commentary highlighting the Lord's resurrection nearly 2,000 years ago – and what that means today.
Airs: Holy Saturday at 6:00 pm, Easter Sunday at 8:00 pm, Tuesday at 10:00 pm
Easter on enLighten -Throughout the day, enLighten will feature songs of the Resurrection by Southern Gospel's leading artists, as well as hourly scripture readings highlighting the Resurrection.
Airs: All day Easter Sunday
About SiriusXM
