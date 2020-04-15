NEW YORK, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sisense, the world's leading analytics platform for builders, today announced its latest quarterly release which empowers users with deep, actionable insights from their complex data, no matter where it is located. The Q1 '20 quarterly release includes a focus on AI throughout the platform, the Sisense patent-pending Knowledge Graph based on hundreds of billions of past analytics events, and the robust and flexible tools that developers have come to expect from Sisense. Sisense simplifies digital transformation and empowers everyone inside and outside an organization to make data-driven decisions while balancing the needs of end-users and technical teams.
Deeper Insights, New Ways to Engage with your Data: AI Everywhere
Recent developments in Natural Language Processing (NLP) have been heralded as being "revolutionary" for driving better search engines, smarter chatbots, and digital assistants. One type of Natural Language Query offers a Google-like interface. NLP is expected to boost the adoption of analytics and business intelligence significantly given that understanding data will become much easier. Sisense has been innovating in this area since its integration with Amazon Alexa in 2016 and continues to invest in it.
Sisense Natural Language Query (NLQ) enables non-technical users to explore their data and gain deeper insights, even if they are not familiar with the data structure. Users begin by simply typing a question (in plain English) and immediately receive suggestions and personalized recommendations based on past searches and organizational usage patterns, along with full support for spelling mistakes, synonyms and ambiguous terms. Sisense NLQ delivers greater analytical agility, deeper data explorations, and shorter times-to-insight. It is available today for early adopters and for the general population in May.
"As a long-time customer of Sisense, we've continually been impressed with their commitment to product innovation," said Bill Janczak, Manager of Information Services at the Indiana Donor Network. "Now with their NLQ capabilities, we're able to bring the power of analytics to the front lines of our business. As a result, I can focus on some of the more strategic and longer term data and analytics needs of our business. We're in the business of giving the gift of life. With Sisense NLQ, we can do that more efficiently and more quickly."
The power of machine learning and AI is only as good as the data set you're using. The foundation for Sisense's superior NLP is the Sisense Knowledge Graph, powered by a patent-pending engine that has studied over 650 billion events of organizational usage patterns—the BI industry's largest aggregate set of knowledge. Customers can leverage this industry-first repository in tandem with their own company-specific knowledge for their specific business's data-driven decision making. End users can more easily refine their questions, and discover new questions to ask to find information faster, make better decisions, and uncover hidden insights.
Always-On, Always Innovative Commitment to the Developer Community
Sisense is also rolling out its new Embedded Playground, where builders of all kinds, developers, power users, customers, and prospects can explore Sisense embedding and customization capabilities without writing any code. Developers can also learn and copy code snippets to accelerate their development process. As part of its commitment to delivering insights to anyone, the Sisense Embedded Playground is a public site for anyone interested in seeing and understanding what the power of data-driven decision making can do for their products and business.
"Our ability to embed the Sisense platform into our custom technology solutions for clients has meant increased revenue both for us and our clients as they see the real value of their data," said Michael Corcuera, CEO of Erea Consulting. "Sisense has not only helped us create new revenue streams, but is a great partner who not only intimately understands our business, but partners with us to create new opportunities."
Continuous investment in Enterprise Needs around Scale and Integrating Myriad Data Sources
Global enterprises have multiple data sources — both inside and outside the organization — in addition to department-specific, walled gardens of datasets. This sprawling landscape of data needs to be transformed and analyzed to provide deeper, more impactful insights for the business. Today's release includes Sisense Premium Ingestion Connectors for Cloud Data Teams, a new MongoDB connector, and OpenID Connect for SSO save time and reduce workflow complexity to give large enterprises the agility and speed to deliver insights for everyone, no matter the team, organization, or geography in which they work.
"NLQ is the promise of democratizing data for users inside and outside companies; and our Embedded Playground is an industry-first, open resource that allows builders to experiment and demonstrate the value of new types of analytics capabilities to their stakeholders," said Guy Boyangu, CTO and co-founder of Sisense. "Early response to this product release is extremely positive and we believe it will not only accelerate the success of our customers and partners, but will bring BI and analytics to the forefront of every C-level executive as they continue their digital transformation journey."
Teams of builders enable digital transformation
With its recently announced new packages, Sisense for Cloud Data Teams, Sisense for BI & Analytics Teams and Sisense for Product Teams, Sisense is meeting the needs of businesses for a better way to deliver insights from ever-increasing amounts of data. Sisense is deeply committed to driving analytics adoption both within organizations as well as beyond to partners and customers. In today's digital economy, most BI solutions are barely reaching a third of the employees within an organization never-mind stakeholders on the outside.
Register here for the Q1 2020 Product Release Webinar "Learn how the Q1 2020 Product Release leverages AI to empower end-users with more ways to engage with their data," April 16 at 1 p.m. ET.
For more information about all of the new functionalities and capabilities in today's announcement, please see here.
About Sisense
Sisense offers the only independent analytics platform for builders to simplify complex data and build and embed analytic apps that deliver insights to everyone inside and outside their organizations. Sisense lets builders collaborate on a single platform, delivered in a hybrid, cloud-native environment with the industry's lowest cost of ownership, to create true democratization of data and analytics.
More than 2,000 customers worldwide, including large enterprises, Fortune 500 companies, smaller startups, and nonprofits rely on Sisense. Industry leaders like GeriMedica, Tinder, Philips, Nasdaq, and the Salvation Army utilize Sisense to turn complex data into insights with the speed, power, and flexibility needed to gain a competitive advantage. Learn more at www.sisense.com.
Contact information:
Amy Janzen
Sisense
amy.janzen@sisense.com
917-209-6819