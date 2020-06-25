NEW YORK, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC) will replace Mobile Mini Inc. (NASD: MINI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, July 1. WillScot Corp. (NASD: WSC) is acquiring Mobile Mini Inc. in a deal expected to be completed on or about July 1 pending final conditions. Post-merger WillScot Corp will change its name to WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.

SITE Centers is a REIT that is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers. Headquartered in Beachwood, OH, the company will be added the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Retail REITs Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the change:

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – JULY 1, 2020


COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC
SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

SITE Centers

Real Estate

Retail REITs

DELETED

Mobile Mini

Industrials

Diversified Support
Services

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com


ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.