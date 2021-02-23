IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- XCentium, an award-winning digital consultancy, is pleased to announce that eight team members have been awarded Most Valuable Professionals (MVPs) by Sitecore®, the global leader in digital experience management software. XCentium's 2021 Sitecore MVPs are 8 of only 284 professionals worldwide to be named a Sitecore MVP this year.
2021 marks the 15th consecutive year Sitecore has celebrated MVPs in the community who actively share their expertise of Sitecore products to advance the future of customer experience and drive organizational change.
This distinguished group of 284 Sitecore experts is among the best and brightest in a community of more than 20,000 participants and 12,000 developers. Sitecore recognizes MVPs for the quality, quantity, and level of impact of the contributions they make by sharing their product expertise and mastery of the Sitecore platform with other Sitecore partners and customers.
This year, XCentium's eight Sitecore MVPs are:
- Amrit Raj, Sitecore Ambassador MVP
- Samantha Goble, Sitecore Strategy MVP
- Kautilya Prasad, Sitecore Technology MVP
- Srikanth Kondapally, Sitecore Technology MVP
- Yassine Alahyane, Sitecore Technology MVP
- Julia Gavrilova, Sitecore Technology MVP
- Aaron Bickle, Sitecore Technology MVP
- Sergey Yatsenko, Sitecore Technology MVP
"XCentium is proud to field eight Sitecore MVPs on our team in 2021. It's a reflection of our dedication to excellence in delivering Sitecore solutions and our commitment to the Sitecore Community. We are grateful to Sitecore for these awards and look forward to further deepening our long-standing partnership while doubling-down on our efforts to build the best Sitecore services team in the world" said Amrit Raj, Managing Partner at XCentium and Sitecore Ambassador MVP.
"This year's 284 MVPs went above and beyond in 2020 to continue to connect and inform Sitecore's global community, despite the pandemic, when in-person events were not possible," said Shannon Lyman, Senior Director of Communications at Sitecore.
About Sitecore
Sitecore delivers a digital experience platform that empowers the world's smartest brands to build lifelong relationships with their customers. A highly decorated industry leader, Sitecore is the only company bringing together content, commerce, and data into one connected platform that delivers millions of digital experiences every day. Leading companies, including American Express, ASOS, Kimberly-Clark, L'Oréal, and Volvo Cars, rely on Sitecore to provide more engaging, personalized experiences for their customers. Learn more at Sitecore.com.
About XCentium
XCentium is an award-winning digital consultancy that helps clients align their technology strategy with business objectives. Leveraging technology excellence to deliver superior results, XCentium delivers engaging customer experiences on the web and mobile and enables clients to run their business in the cloud. XCentium specialties include UX/UI, Digital Strategy, CMS, Commerce, Salesforce, and Cloud.
XCentium, Sitecore, Sitecore Experience Platform, Sitecore Experience Commerce, and Sitecore MVP are all trademarks of their perspective companies.
Find more information about the MVP Program at http://mvp.sitecore.com
