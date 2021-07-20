IRVINE, Calif., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- XCentium, an award-winning digital consultancy, is pleased to announce that we have been awarded 2021 Partner of the Year - Americas by Sitecore®, the global leader in digital experience management software. The Sitecore Partner Awards represent an outstanding achievement by solution partners. Sitecore's Partner of the Year Americas is awarded to the highest performing partner in the region, based on several criteria, including product expertise, capabilities in co-selling, and customer solution delivery. It represents an exceptional level of achievement in every area of business, from enablement to sales and solution delivery.
"We are incredibly proud of our entire team, including the many Sitecore MVPs, digital strategists, platform experts, and those who support them. XCentium has a long and cherished history with Sitecore, and this award reflects our dedication to excellence in delivering Sitecore solutions for our clients, our contributions to the platform's growth, and our leadership in the digital space," said Amrit Raj, Managing Partner at XCentium.
Sitecore's Partner of the Year is awarded to the highest performing partners in various areas, including marketing, customer service, product knowledge, and solution delivery. XCentium is known for excellence in delivery, deep technological expertise, and knowledge of the Sitecore suits of products across content, commerce, and experience management. Having delivered over 500 Sitecore solutions, we can proudly say that we're a distinguished partner for all Sitecore needs.
"Sitecore Partners aren't just part of our success – they're central to it. Our incredible partners are constantly raising the bar in the delivery of the Sitecore technology that is transforming digital experiences around the world," said Owen Taraniuk, the Senior Vice President, Global Partners at Sitecore.
About Sitecore
Sitecore delivers a digital experience platform that empowers the world's smartest brands to build lifelong relationships with their customers. A highly decorated industry leader, Sitecore is the only company bringing together content, commerce, and data into one connected platform that delivers millions of digital experiences every day. Leading companies, including American Express, ASOS, Kimberly-Clark, L'Oréal, and Volvo Cars, rely on Sitecore to provide more engaging, personalized experiences for their customers. Learn more at http://www.Sitecore.com.
About XCentium
For ten years, XCentium has produced award-winning digital experiences while helping clients create value by aligning technology with business objectives. XCentium is known for excellence in delivery, deep technological expertise, and knowledge of the Sitecore suite of products across content, commerce, and experience management. XCentium specialties include UX/UI, Digital Strategy, CMS, Commerce, Salesforce, and Cloud.
