MIAMI, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitel Group, a leading global customer experience management provider that delivers more than 3.5 million customer experiences every day, today announced it was awarded two Gold Stevie® and one Bronze Stevie® in the 14th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service at the ceremony on Friday, February 28 in Las Vegas.
Sitel Group's learning and talent services expert group, Learning Tribes, was awarded two Gold Stevie® awards for two categories: Customer Service Training Product of the Year for What's in your wallet? | The power video training and Customer Service Training Team of the Year - External - All Other Industries for The Academia | Turning MyAcademy into a Learning Experience University. Sitel Group was awarded a Bronze Stevie® award in Contact Center or Customer Service Outsourcing Provider of the Year for its submission of How Sitel is MAX-ing Out the Associate Experience.
"We are so proud of what our group achieved this year at the Stevie Awards," said Martin Wilkinson-Brown, Chief Marketing Officer, and Philippe Riveron, CEO, Learning Tribes, at Sitel Group. "Bringing home three trophies - two gold and one bronze - for the work we've done for our employees and our clients validates the impact we are making. We know the employee experience is the customer experience, and providing top-notch training programs and programs such as Sitel MAX brings this mission to life."
The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.
The awards were presented to honorees during a gala banquet on Friday, February 28 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, NV. More than 600 executives from the U.S.A. and several other nations attended.
More than 2,600 nominations from organizations in 48 nations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were evaluated in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 180 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Customer Service Department of the Year; more than 60 categories for sales and business development achievements, ranging from Senior Sales Executive of the Year to Sales Training or Business Development Executive of the Year to Sales Department of the Year; and categories to recognize new products and services and solution providers.
"Stevie Award winners from around the world should be very proud of their achievements. The judges were impressed with the vast range of nominations submitted for 2020 and have agreed that their accomplishments are worthy of public recognition," said Stevie Awards executive chairman, Michael Gallagher.
Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/sales.
About Sitel Group
Sitel Group's 80,000 people across the globe connect many of the world's best-known brands with their customers - 3.5 million times every day. As a global customer experience (CX) management leader, we apply our 30+ years of industry-leading experience and the entrepreneurial spirit of our group's founders to deliver omnichannel experiences through voice, chat, social media and more to customers of our 400+ clients across all verticals – from Fortune 500 companies to local startups.
Our group's breadth of capabilities – powered by our ecosystem of experts including innso, Learning Tribes, Sitel, Sitel Insights and TSC – go beyond business process outsourcing (BPO) to support every stage of the customer journey. We are redefining the contact center and improving business results by pairing innovative solutions - such as self-care and automation - with the human touch, emotion and empathy of our people.
As a CX platform, we are powered by experts to deliver tailored CX solutions to fit our clients' needs through our consultative, customer-centric approach adding value at every touchpoint - regardless of location, channel or time of day.
Learn more at www.sitel.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.
About The Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
Sponsors of the 14th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include HCL Technologies, Sales Partnerships, Inc., and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.
