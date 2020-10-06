MIAMI, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitel Group, a global leader in end-to-end customer experience (CX) products and solutions, today announced details of its annual client and partner conference, EmpowerCX, conducted virtually this year with respect to health and safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The two-day all-virtual event will feature presentations and breakout sessions delivered by a lineup of Sitel Group experts, analysts and industry influencers around the most discussed topics in the CX industry. On day two of the event, this year's keynote speaker, Peter Bendor-Samuel, Founder & CEO, Everest Group, will uncover the past, present and future of innovation and its impact, why you should invest in it and how you can get the best from your service provider as you move through digital transformation.
"Despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, our ability to adapt to the current environment and still bring the industry's brightest minds together is a nod to our commitment toward delivering exceptional experiences no matter the circumstance," said Martin Wilkinson-Brown, Chief Marketing Officer, Sitel Group. "While this year's EmpowerCX may look a bit different, our clients and partners will still experience an event filled with collaboration and meaningful conversations about the latest trends driving the CX industry."
Kicking off the two-day CX event, Sitel Group's experts will delve into an analysis of the past year, highlighting trends and challenges relating to CX and what CX will look like in a post-COVID-19 world. Attendees will hear from:
- Sitel Group President, CEO and co-founder, Laurent Uberti, who will deliver his keynote on the new age of end-to-end CX delivery as a result of the pandemic and how Sitel Group successfully pivoted throughout the pandemic to help brands adapt to new and unique challenges.
- Global COO and co-founder, Olivier Camino, who will speak about Sitel Group's commitment to people and culture and how it has enabled the company to continuously innovate. Camino will also deliver a presentation on the Sitel MAX program and how it is putting innovation directly in the hands of our global community.
- Americas CEO Mike Small will share his insights on the increasingly virtual world in which CX now exists and the digital challenges businesses now face, looking beyond COVID-19 to the future and how brands can drive better results by reimagining the way in which CX partnerships work. Discussing how the new Enterprise Experience Platform from Sitel Group, EXP+™, Small will share how the flexibility of the solutions can simplify the delivery of end-to-end CX services, while boosting efficiency, effectiveness and customer satisfaction.
In addition to the keynote presentations, Sitel Group is offering attendees the option to build their own experiences to best suit their business needs. Attendees may choose from four breakout sessions each day aligned to EXP+ product families: Empower, Engage, Explore and Evolve.
Virtual attendees also have the option of selecting single-day or full-access passes and can register at this link. To learn more about EmpowerCX Virtual 2020 please visit empowercx.sitel.com.
About Sitel Group®
As a global leader in end-to-end customer experience (CX) products and solutions, Sitel Group® partners with the world's best-loved brands, from Fortune 500 companies to local startups, to design, build and deliver a competitive edge across all customer touchpoints.
With 90,000 people working across the globe – at home, in contact centers and within MAXhubs – we securely connect brands with their customers over 4.5 million times every day in 50+ languages, driving our clients' digital CX strategies forward. Powered by our global strength, local expertise and proprietary technologies, we deliver tailored solutions to fit clients' needs through a consultative, customer-centric approach.
EXP+™, Sitel Group's Enterprise Experience Platform, is a flexible solution with complete cloud capability, designed to simplify the delivery of end-to-end CX services, while boosting efficiency, effectiveness and customer satisfaction. EXP+ creates a robust ecosystem by harnessing the power of four connected product families: Empower, Engage, Explore and Evolve.
With our award-winning culture built on 35+ years of industry-leading experience and commitment to improving the employee experience, we improve business results by pairing innovative design thinking and digital solutions – including self-service, artificial intelligence (AI), automation and data-driven analytics – with the expertise, emotion and empathy of our people to Create Connection. Value Conversation.
Learn more at www.sitel.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.
