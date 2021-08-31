BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SiteSeer Technologies, creator of SiteSeer Professional site selection software and Void Analysis Pro, announced a new user of the SiteSeer Pro platform: MarketSpace Capital. MarketSpace Capital is a private equity real estate firm that focuses on sourcing value-add commercial real estate investments for its partners and attainable housing for its residents. With offices in Houston and Dallas, MarketSpace Capital is focused primarily on investing in multifamily development and value-add opportunities in high-quality markets across the country, and currently has retail and office buildings in their portfolio.
In addition to investing in ground-up development projects, MarketSpace Capital invests in existing retail, multifamily, office and industrial assets. Over the past decade, the firm has invested in 19 properties totaling over $400 million in overall asset and development value.
MarketSpace Capital will use SiteSeer Professional's full suite of real estate analytics tools, including Void Analysis Pro and Retail Match and the software's mapping, trade area analysis and reporting functions.
"We strive to maximize value creation through a very comprehensive investment philosophy and asset management approach," says Dr. Masaki Oishi, chairman and founder of MarketSpace Capital. "SiteSeer will help us to follow the data and ensure that we are creating long-term value for our investors, properties and their communities. For our company, risk management is crucial, and we attempt to mitigate risk with careful due diligence. SiteSeer offers a powerful set of tools and features that will help us when evaluating investment opportunities."
Sam Lowder, VP of business development for SiteSeer Technologies, says that the private equity industry can benefit greatly from SiteSeer's suite of tools. "SiteSeer can help firms like MarketSpace Capital analyze investments thoroughly and limit their investment risk," he says. "MarketSpace Capital is sophisticated in its approach and came to us looking for a platform that would help them make better investment decisions. We look forward to seeing how they put SiteSeer to work and how it helps them grow and strengthen their portfolio."
ABOUT SITESEER TECHNOLOGIES
SiteSeer Technologies, LLC, provides a suite of software, professional services, consulting and support for site selection and market analysis. Its flagship Software-as-a-Service, SiteSeer Professional, is a web-based analytics platform that helps businesses make data-driven location decisions with features and tools that include mapping, trade area analysis, demographics, customer analytics, custom reporting, analytics, model building, hot spots, site scorecards and predictive modeling tools. The SiteSeer Professional product suite also includes a real estate analytics tool (Void Analysis Pro with Retail match and Match Score) and a territory management tool (Automated Territory Optimization Model (ATOM)). Learn more at http://www.siteseer.com.
ABOUT MARKETSPACE CAPITAL
MarketSpace Capital is a private equity real estate firm focused on ground-up developments and value-add investments throughout the U.S. Through its relationships, expertise and disciplined, data-driven analysis, MarketSpace Capital's veteran staff has completed over $1 billion in transactions and has the capability and experience required to maximize value creation through a comprehensive, programmatic, and conservative investment and asset management approach. In addition to producing consistent returns, MarketSpace Capital seeks to create positive economic impact and long-term value for its investors, the properties it invests in, and the communities in which it works. Learn more about MarketSpace Capital at https://marketspace.capital.
