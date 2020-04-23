BOSTON, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cengage, an education and technology company, today announced that six of the company's products have been named finalists for the 2020 Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA) CODiE Awards. The products span K-12, higher education, English language learning and library markets.
In its 35th year, SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program representing products from software developers, content, media, online learning services and related technologies. Cengage products were selected out of 577 entries across 35 education technology categories and 40 business technology categories.
"It's exciting to once again see so many of our products recognized as finalists for SIIA CODiEs. The diversity of these quality learning solutions, coupled with our industry leading efforts on affordability, demonstrates how we are making a real and scalable difference for learners and education institutions," said George Moore, Chief Technology Officer, Cengage.
The Cengage finalists include:
- Gale Digital Scholar Lab (Best Emerging Instructional Technology Solution): A cloud-based research environment designed to transform the way scholars and students access and analyze Gale primary source materials by offering solutions to some of the most common challenges facing researchers in the digital humanities today. By integrating an unmatched depth and breadth of digital primary source matter with the most popular digital humanities tools, along with instructional scaffolds that help facilitate learning in the context of the workflow, the Gale Digital Scholar Lab provides a new lens to explore history and empowers researchers to generate new conclusions and outcomes.
- Gale Engage (Best CRM Solution in the Business Technology category): A cloud-based solution that helps libraries become smarter, more impactful and efficient with patron outreach and engagement. Developed in partnership with Deziner Software, LLC, Gale Engage provides a 360-degree view of library activity across branches, enabling staff to analyze data, personalize marketing outreach and increase engagement with their communities.
- MindTap for Biology (Best Content Authoring Development or Curation Solution and Best Science Instructional Solution for Grades 9-12 and Higher Education): Featuring an improved learning path and expert-authored assessments, MindTap for Biology offers students and instructors greater flexibility with robust customization, a brand new side-by-side presentation of content, and mobile-friendly activities.
- MindTap Collections for Microsoft Office 365 & Office 2019 (Best College and Career Readiness Solution and Best Cross-Curricular Solution): MindTap Collections bring together the most current, comprehensive content from Computer Concepts, Windows 10, Office 365/2019 and more into a single learning path. It closes the student skills gap by widening the range of curricula the Intro to Computing course serves and help instructors cut down on prep time with a preloaded eBook, Skills Assessment Manager (SAM) exams, training and projects and career readiness tools.
- MindTap for Technology for Success (Best STEM Instructional Solution for Grades 9-12 and Higher Education): This edition prepares students to be savvy consumers and technology users in their academic, professional and personal lives with resources including hands-on training, concept videos and critical-thinking simulations that challenge learners to problem solve. In addition, news feeds introduce the latest technology-related news and events.
- Our World 2e Online Learning Platform (Best ESL, ELL or World Language Acquisition Solution): A best-selling seven-level series for young learners of English to experience more of the real world with content that motivates learners to use English, including photography, stories and readings, immersive video and National Geographic Explorers. Students can now practice online with audio, video and games, workbook activities for assessments and exam prep while teachers can track student's practice, with class management tools, assignments, messaging, and gradebook reporting.
Business Technology category winners will be announced on May 18 followed by the Education Technology category winners on May 19.
Details about all finalists are listed at http://www.siia.net/codie/2020-Finalists.
