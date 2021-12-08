DENVER, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SSB/Affinaquest, the leading Saleforce-based independent software vendor (ISV) focused on college and university advancement, has brought their sixth higher education institution of 2021 fully live and in production. This past year, the University of Sydney, the University of San Francisco, Chapman University, the University of Pittsburgh, Providence College and the University of California, San Francisco implemented and went live on the Affinaquest Advancement Cloud™ platform. The move completes these institutions' transformation to a modern and innovative CRM environment.
This record-setting pace sets a new standard in the industry. By completing six complex implementations in a single year, SSB/Affinaquest is redefining the advancement software implementation process by outperforming current industry standards, both in terms of time spent and total volume achieved. The organization credits their experienced team of consultants, each of whom have over 20 years of experience in the higher education sector and have completed hundreds of software implementations, and exceptional partner providers with the achievement. Designs vary from highly configured to more basic, based on the client's particular needs.
SSB/Affinaquest's Advancement Cloud™ increases efficiency and data transparency and streamlines operational processes to drive fundraising efforts. The platform uses open APIs to seamlessly share information with adjacent campus systems, making those tools more powerful and increasing overall efficiency.
"Only SSB's solutions provide a 360-degree data maintenance and management solution," says David Marr, CEO of SSB. "In addition to our innovative CRM, Advancement Cloud™, we provide tools for aggregating, cleansing and enriching data that deliver incisive predictive analytics."
Advancement Cloud™ clients see the software as transformational to their missions. "Our legacy system included years of data, but it was difficult to access and to make timely decisions," Colleen Whelan, Director, Advancement Services at Providence College. "With Affinaquest, we can easily surface critical donor and constituent-specific data, present dynamic reports and dashboards to key stakeholders; staff can spend more time on work that supports our students, faculty, and staff rather than searching for and sifting through data."
Affinaquest was named the 2020 Salesforce Education Partner of the Year and has worked with over 50 higher education institutions, academic health science centers and select non-profits. In June Affinaquest was acquired by SSB, a leading CRM and data management company serving higher education advancement, collegiate athletic departments, professional sports teams, leagues and franchises, and nonprofit organizations. Learn more at https://ssbinfo.com/affinaquest-crm/
About SSB/Affinaquest
SSB/Affinaquest is the market leader in institutional advancement and nonprofit fundraising and fan engagement software. Through its work with higher education advancement and collegiate athletic departments, professional sports teams, leagues and franchises, and nonprofit organizations, they deliver a constituent-centric, personalized experience that furthers clients' missions. SSB's enterprise-class cloud platform provides mission-critical capabilities that support campaign success by facilitating meaningful engagement based on rich data and keen predictive insights. SSB has been named Microsoft U.S. Education Partner of the year and Affinaquest has been named Salesforce Education Partner of the Year. SSB is a contracted provider through E&I Cooperative Services. The company is backed by Austin-based private equity firm Strattam Capital and has offices in Denver, Nashville and the Washington D.C. area. Learn more at SSBinfo.com and Affinaquest.com.
Media Contact
Gina Cannon, SSB/Affinaquest, 8473610506, gina@gkcpr.com
SOURCE SSB/Affinaquest