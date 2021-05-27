OAKLAND, Calif., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Six Nines IT, a managed cloud software and engineering services company and an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner, announced support for the newly announced AWS for Media & Entertainment initiative. A member of the AWS Partner Network (APN) since its inception, Six Nines has successfully migrated hundreds of customers to AWS and will focus on meeting the needs of the Media and Entertainment, and Games Industry as a part of this initiative.
AWS for Media & Entertainment is an initiative featuring new and existing services and solutions from AWS and AWS Partners, built specifically for content creators, rights holders, producers, broadcasters, and distributors. AWS for Media & Entertainment also simplifies the process of building, deploying, and reinventing mission-critical industry workloads by aligning AWS and AWS Partner capabilities against five solution areas: Content Production; Media Supply Chain & Archive; Broadcast; Direct-to-Consumer & Streaming; and Data Science & Analytics.
Six Nines helps organizations move to the cloud by providing a full range of expert-level cloud consulting services. In addition to its custom consulting services for customers in Media and Entertainment, Six Nines offers Studio in the Cloud (SitC), a cloud-native and production-ready digital content creation studio designed to support content creators, game development and VFX artists as well. Ideal for supporting content creators working remotely, Studio in the Cloud provides production artists with the same or better experience on the cloud than in-house workstations.
"Demand for capable and experienced support in building GPU accelerated workstations is rapidly rising as studios recognize the opportunity to reinvent their businesses in this increasingly remote oriented world," said Jason Cutrer, CEO of Six Nines. "Six Nines has worked with dozens of production companies using our Studio in the Cloud framework to create cloud-based solutions that perform for both the artists as well as business teams. We are proud to be an AWS Consulting Partner and to support the AWS for Media & Entertainment initiative."
Animators, content creators, IT teams and game and VFX studios seeking to learn how Six Nines can enable powerful work environments on the cloud for faster development, with lower risk, can visit the Six Nines Media and Entertainment page or request a free consultation.
ABOUT SIX NINES IT
Six Nines IT is a managed cloud software and engineering services company that has helped hundreds of companies successfully. A member of the AWS Partner Network (APN) since its inception, Six Nines offers an unparalleled combination of speed, agility, technical expertise and experience to deliver accelerated solutions and rapid time-to-value. Six Nines offers a full range of expert-level cloud consulting services to accelerate cloud adoption and reduce risk – including our proprietary Studio in the Cloud (SitC), five-phase Cloud Adoption Framework (CAF), AWS Well-Architected Review, Migration Assessments, and Cloud CIO™ Cost & Billing Optimization – with a core focus on High-Performance Computing (HPC) and Microsoft Workloads on AWS.
