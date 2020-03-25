PALO ALTO, Calif., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SixFifty, the technology subsidiary of the law firm Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, today announced the release of free automated legal tools to help businesses manage coronavirus-related employment issues. The COVID-19 tools include automated policies developed by Wilson Sonsini's leading employment attorneys and a questionnaire system that can gather information from employees impacted by COVID-19, manage tasks and automate important communications. Companies can access SixFifty's COVID-19 tools for free at www.sixfifty.com/covid.
"With Wilson Sonsini's expertise in this area, we realized that SixFifty is uniquely positioned to provide automated tools that address an immediate need during this pandemic," said Kimball Parker, CEO of SixFifty. "This is exactly what SixFifty is here for—to help companies respond to situations like this by deploying affordable and scalable legal products."
SixFifty's COVID-19 tools provide organizations with a framework to manage workplace issues that have arisen as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. SixFifty's automated COVID-19 policies cover extended sick leave, telecommuting, travel and reimbursements. The product prompts employers to answer a series of questions about their business. SixFifty's automation software takes those answers and generates customized policies that can guide a company's actions during this pandemic.
SixFifty's questionnaire system helps companies take the pulse of their employees in real time. Businesses can create a customized set of questions and prompts that they can deploy to their workforce via a single link. Through SixFifty's dashboard, companies can track each response, create workflows to address any issues that arise and automate employee communications. SixFifty worked with Wilson Sonsini's employment experts to configure a COVID-specific questionnaire that is available to any company that creates an account and addresses exposure to COVID-19, travel and when employees can return to work.
"Dealing with issues such as telecommuting and leaves of absence can be complicated in a normal business environment, and they are compounded by this pandemic and the evolving legal landscape in response to the COVID-19 outbreak," said Marina Tsatalis, Wilson Sonsini employment partner. "Companies need to take into account existing state and federal law, new legislation that is being enacted to support employees during this outbreak, and local orders and other provisions that are impacting where employees work and their entitlements to paid and unpaid leave if they can't work. SixFifty's tools provide policies that have been prepared specifically for use during the crisis created by COVID-19 and a framework companies can follow to sort, prioritize, and address key issues."
SixFifty and the employment group at Wilson Sonsini will continue to monitor the COVID-19 outbreak and will update the COVID-19 tools with any necessary changes. SixFifty will also hold a series of webinars on how to use the COVID-19 tools. The first is scheduled for Friday March 27, 2020 at 10:00 am PST. Companies can register for the webinars at www.sixfifty.com/covid.
Wilson Sonsini formed SixFifty in February 2019 to develop automated tools designed to make legal processes more efficient and affordable. SixFifty combines the expertise of one of the world's leading technology law firms with technology such as automation to make the law more accessible for companies of all sizes. SixFifty recently released a privacy suite that automates compliance with the California Consumer Privacy Act and the General Data Protection Regulation. Current CCPA and GDPR clients will have immediate access to the COVID-19 content via their existing client dashboards.
