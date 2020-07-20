ANTWERP, Belgium, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past few months, Tomorrowland has been working with the latest technologies in 3D design, video production, gaming and special effects to craft a new Tomorrowland location for its two-day digital music festival, pushing the boundaries of music, 3D design, Hollywood's latest filming techniques and the most modern game engines and hardware.
Tomorrowland Around the World is not a traditional livestream event with DJs in a studio or at home. Instead, it is a unique form of visual entertainment – a technological masterpiece demonstrating a number of technological world premieres and entwining entertainment and technology in a way that has never been done before. More than 60 of the planet's biggest artists have recorded their performances in 4 large green screen studios around the world, while 2 different platforms are used to assemble all the elements together.
Festival visitors will be treated to an immersive and unprecedented music festival experience, combining a 3D décor and artist performances with a spectacular show featuring special effects, fireworks, laser shows, a realistic crowd and sound effects.
As with the other editions of Tomorrowland, the festival always wants to offer its guests much more than music and spectacular shows.
During its digital edition, Tomorrowland Around the World will host a number of entertaining Inspiration Sessions by internationally renowned thought leaders from different fields to offer people a substantial extra dose of positivity and inspiration, in addition to all the amazing musical content.
Adrien Moisson, Arnoud Raskin, Ben Francis, Bethany Hamilton, Boyan Slat, Gaggan Anand, Guy Laliberté, Ida Engberg, Johan Ernst, Prince Ea, Ran Tellem, Sebastian Wussler, Shaquille O'Neal, Shaun Ross, will.i.am and Yamashita Tomohisa will share their stories with the world, from their homes, about passion, strength, creativity, solidarity, sustainability and more. Each session will last, on average, 10 to 15 minutes and will be available to all festival visitors during the entire weekend.
Tomorrowland Around the World, the digital festival
Saturday July 25 and Sunday July 26, 2020
Between 16h00–01h00 CEST
Open for people of all ages and places
Accessible exclusively on tomorrowland.com
