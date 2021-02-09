ATLANTA, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As SJV looks forward to 2021, it sees the market for background screening services continuing to rebound. In fact, traditionally quiet periods in the 4th quarter of 2020 showed exceptional activity as businesses prepare for a robust recovery due to vaccines and increasing public comfort with a "new normal". But the market for employment background checks has been forever changed by both the powerful labor market of 2019 and the disruption of 2020. What was once a service market is evolving rapidly into a product market. Here's why:
- Technology-based products allow Consumer Reporting Agencies (CRAs) scale more rapidly and reliably than people-powered markets
- Product-driven markets help CRAs adapt to and proliferate data more quickly than service-driven markets
- Product-driven markets provide CRAs with a lower cost basis and higher margin than service-driven markets
SJV has always been a company powered by people, process, and technology. But as we scale our operations for the changes impacting the screening industry in 2021, we're making strategic personnel changes and doubling down on investments to productize the services the market expects from SJV. Here are a couple of the very visible ways we're changing to enable SJV to not just respond to evolving market needs but to lead the effort to automate and expand access to increasingly specialized and robust screening services.
Nick Kelland: Promoted to Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer
Nick has been with SJV Data Solutions for just over 20 years, most recently as Chief Technology Officer since January of 2018. As both CTO and CPO, he leads both the technology and product teams to ensure our technology strategy and product roadmap are both well aligned with SJV's overall strategic vision. "In the past my primary focus has been on technology first and product development second. Going forward my primary focus will be on product development, while working closely with technology to ensure SJV stays at the leading edge of our industry as a data solutions organization."
Jonathan Sullivan has been hired as Senior Director of Product Development
Jon is an industry veteran who most recently spent the past six years at Sterling as Senior Director of Partner Business Operations. Jon will support the continued expansion of our data solutions and proprietary software applications. This position will play a key role in SJV's customer-centric culture by setting the vision for SJV's products, both new and existing, and partnering with stakeholders in sales, marketing, operations, & software engineering teams to ensure that customer pain points and use cases are clearly communicated and understood.
"Following our recent announcement of Barry Wabler joining SJV as CFO, and continuing to execute our strategy to capture a greater share of the growing market for screening services, SJV congratulates Nick Kelland on his new role setting strategy for productization of our industry leading services and Jonathan Sullivan who brings the voice of the customer to SJV's product development," observed Scott Vanek, Founder and CEO.
About SJV Data Solutions:
SJV is revolutionizing how Consumer Reporting Agencies (CRAs) help businesses make choices about hiring and maintaining their most valuable assets: people. Today, SJV leads the background screening data industry in innovation, using its proprietary technology to productize employment screening services and increase efficiency, integrity and insight for CRAs. SJV's six targeted data solutions — SJV Connect, Criminal Record Data, Resume Verification, Medical Compliance, International Data, and Continuous Criminal Monitoring — provide the most comprehensive screening profile and empower businesses through integrations with both proprietary and third-party background screening platforms. The entire SJV team is dedicated to creating the best products and to making the world a better-informed place. For more information, please visit http://www.sjvdata.com
