SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skedulo, the leader in deskless productivity software, for BioReference Laboratories has been declared the winner of the Cloud Project of the Year this week in the international Cloud Computing Awards program, The Cloud Awards. Skedulo was awarded for its work with BioReference Labs in mass scheduling COVID-19 tests with an implementation timeline of just two weeks.
Categories for the 2020-21 Cloud Awards include 'Security Innovation of the Year,' 'Best Software as a Service,' and 'Cloud Project of the Year.'
"It is a special honor to be recognized for being at the pinnacle of innovation and success in this year's international Cloud Awards," said Skedulo's executive vice president of marketing, Miles Kelly. "Skedulo's high capacity scheduling solution has had a tremendously positive impact on COVID-19 testing and will continue to be beneficial for the future of testing infectious diseases in the healthcare industry."
Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "Skedulo for BioReference Laboratories is a deserving winner of the 2020-21 Cloud Awards. In our field, solutions have ranged from cloud-based systems which empower research and development of the virus, through to whole industries 'simply' having to deal with a rapidly accelerated pressure to stop using paper.
Organizations and individuals which operate in the cloud have risen to all these trials, from colossal to minor, and whether directly or indirectly related to this global crisis. The final winners of the 2020-21 Cloud Awards deserve a small place in history for their sheer belligerence and commitment to excellence in the environment of a devastating pandemic."
This award comes off the heels of California Gov. Gavin Newsom announcing the state's COVID-19 vaccination strategy will include a partnership with Skedulo, as well as Salesforce and Accenture, for the state's "MyTurn" program which will enable Californians to sign up for text or email alerts for when they are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Skedulo's high capacity scheduling technology will assist in efficient and effective scheduling for both doses of the vaccine statewide, which encompasses nearly 40M people.
Hundreds of organizations entered the Cloud Awards, with entries coming from across the globe, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe and the Middle East. You can view the full shortlist here: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2020-shortlist/.
About the Cloud Awards
The Cloud Awards is an international program which recognizes and honors industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2021 and beyond. The Cloud Awards currently offers two awards programs, the Cloud Computing Awards and the Software-as-a-Service Awards.
Categories for the Cloud Computing Awards include Most Promising Start-Up, Best SaaS, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution. Finalists were selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.
About Skedulo
Founded in 2013, Skedulo is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Australia, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. Skedulo's leading Deskless Productivity Cloud solution powered by AI and machine learning empowers organizations to manage, engage and analyze their deskless workforce, supporting the 80% of global workers who don't work in a traditional office setting. Skedulo's platform helps enterprises intelligently manage, schedule, dispatch, and support deskless workers on the go, whether they are in fixed location facilities or mobile field workers on the frontline. Skedulo has enabled hundreds of organizations, including The American Red Cross, DHL, and Sunrun, to seamlessly schedule and service over 5 million appointments worldwide. The company has secured over $40 million in funding to date, led by Microsoft's venture firm M12, Costanoa Ventures, and Blackbird. For more information, please visit http://www.skedulo.com, or our blog, @Skedulo, Facebook and LinkedIn pages.
