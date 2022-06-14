Part of the first-of-its-kind Skedulo Deskless Productivity Cloud, the foundational offering is the leading solution for enabling the deskless workforce
SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skedulo, a provider of cloud-based productivity software, has developed the industry's first platform built for the deskless workforce: The Skedulo Pulse Platform™. The solution is designed to help organizations accelerate deskless worker productivity, while offering them the flexibility to scale, adapt and innovate throughout the full life cycle of the deskless workforce. Together, the Skedulo Pulse Platform™, Skedulo's core and accelerator product applications, industry solutions and extended partner ecosystem make up the Skedulo Deskless Productivity Cloud.
"Since day one, it's been Skedulo's mission to develop technology to support the 2.7 billion deskless workers in the world," said Matt Fairhurst, CEO of Skedulo. "Beginning as an application, we made the investment in infrastructure and technology to create a platform specifically for the deskless workforce. The Skedulo Pulse Platform™ is scalable and reliable, giving Skedulo the agility to adapt as our customers' needs change. We look forward to taking on the next chapter of deskless work and ushering in a new reality of what is possible for this underserved and rapidly growing workforce."
Built with extensibility, automation, intelligence, developer experience and security in mind, the Skedulo Pulse Platform™ helps enterprises manage, schedule, dispatch and support deskless workers on the go, whether they are in fixed location facilities or mobile field workers on the frontline. Allowing organizations in industries from healthcare and construction to government entities and non-profits to solve for a variety of scheduling challenges, the technology enables customizable scheduling capabilities to simplify complex scheduling.
Some of the areas the Skedulo Pulse Platform have been enhanced include:
- Extensibility: The ability to quickly define and manage data on the platform using lists and record views generated automatically from the data model.
- Developer Experience: Empower admins and power users to upload data to the platform using an intuitive web based tool instead of APIs with the Data Loader feature.
- Security: Finer grained control over user access with configurable roles, and permissions enable you to limit the actions and amount of data users see.
As part of the field service industry, Pet-Xi Training, a UK-based company that deploys mobile training teams for motivational and educational sessions for students, jobseekers and people in business, leverages Skedulo to assist its workforce. Pet-Xi's use of the Skedulo Pulse Platform™ allows mobile training teams more flexibility and autonomy, while remaining both nimble and compliant.
"The Skedulo Pulse Platform has not only made scheduling for our mobile training teams easier, it's also made it a lot less stressful," said Jamie Sheerman, Professional Development Coach at Pet-Xi Training. "Thanks to the Skedulo Pulse Platform, we can easily configure scheduling so it adapts to the way we work, and both the schedulers and trainers love the flexibility."
When leveraging Skedulo Pulse Platform™, Skedulo customers on average reduce time spent scheduling by 48% and increase customer satisfaction up to 68%. Skedulo's mobile app has helped customers improve deskless worker productivity by 20%.
For more information on the Skedulo Pulse Platform™ and the Skedulo Deskless Productivity Cloud, visit http://www.skedulo.com.
About Skedulo
Founded in 2013, Skedulo is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Australia, Vietnam and the United Kingdom. Skedulo's leading Deskless Productivity Cloud solution powered by AI and machine learning empowers organizations to manage, engage and analyze their deskless workforce, supporting the 80% of global workers who don't work in a traditional office setting. The Skedulo Pulse Platform™ helps enterprises intelligently manage, schedule, dispatch and support deskless workers on the go, whether they are in fixed location facilities or mobile field workers on the frontline. Skedulo has enabled hundreds of organizations, including The American Red Cross, DHL and Sunrun, to seamlessly schedule and service over 35 million appointments worldwide. The company has secured over $120 million in funding to date, led by Softbank, Microsoft's venture firm M12, Costanoa Ventures and Blackbird. For more information, visit https://www.skedulo.com or follow @Skedulo on Facebook and LinkedIn.
