SAN FRANCISCO, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skedulo, a leading provider of cloud-based software built for deskless workers, to transform worker productivity around the world, today announced its recognition as the Australia and New Zealand 2022 AWS Social Impact Partner of the Year. The annual awards from Amazon Web Services (AWS), honors members of its AWS Partner Network (APN) who are leaders in the channel and play key roles in helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on AWS.
Skedulo won the award for its work during the COVID-19 pandemic, when they enabled health organizations globally and locally to accelerate vaccination roll-outs across millions of citizens. The "Book My Vaccine" tool was built by Skedulo and launched to deliver vaccines to residents of New Zealand and California. Nearly 950,000 COVID-19 vaccination appointments were made on the tool, and more than 100,000 on the first day going live.
"Skedulo has grown its AWS expertise immensely in recent years, and we're thrilled to see it reach a pinnacle point as the winner of the Australia and New Zealand AWS Social Impact Partner of the Year," said Matt Fairhurst, CEO of Skedulo. "Early on in the pandemic, we noticed a way to help not only customers but the public as a whole, and we jumped at the opportunity. This effort grew larger than we could have ever imagined. As Social Impact Partner of the Year, Skedulo will continue building on larger than life ideas to further service and support its customers."
Each year, AWS recognizes APN members for their dedication to helping customers build, market and sell their offerings so they can grow successful cloud businesses and help embrace specialization and collaboration. As the Australia and New Zealand 2022 AWS Social Impact Partner of the Year, Skedulo has a deep understanding of helping customers clear accessible pathways to the cloud through vaccinations and scheduling. Nearly a year since the company's successful Series C funding round, the award is a testament to the company's growth, global impact and commitment to its customers.
Introduced in April 2020 and proudly built on AWS, Skedulo's Deskless Productivity Cloud is one of the first of its kind, allowing the deskless workforce to manage and organize their schedules and appointments with ease. From scheduling home health care workers for patient appointments to coordinating job sites for residential construction workers, what sets Skedulo's Deskless Productivity Cloud apart is its ability to adapt to any environment where organizations and users need scalability of data-driven technology. Through its work with AWS, Skedulo will continue being a leader in the next generation of productivity software.
About Skedulo
Founded in 2013, Skedulo is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Australia, Vietnam and the United Kingdom. Skedulo's leading Deskless Productivity Cloud solution powered by AI and machine learning empowers organizations to manage, engage and analyze their deskless workforce, supporting the 80% of global workers who don't work in a traditional office setting. Skedulo's platform helps enterprises intelligently manage, schedule, dispatch and support deskless workers on the go, whether they are in fixed location facilities or mobile field workers on the frontline. Skedulo has enabled hundreds of organizations, including The American Red Cross, DHL, and Sunrun, to seamlessly schedule and service over 35 million appointments worldwide. The company has secured over $120 million in funding to date, led by Softbank, Microsoft's venture firm M12, Costanoa Ventures and Blackbird. For more information, please visit https://www.skedulo.com or follow @Skedulo on Facebook and LinkedIn.
