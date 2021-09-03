CHICAGO, Sep. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iiRcade Inc., a premium home arcade cabinet that allows gamers of all ages to play their favorite retro and modern games in arcade style at home, is pleased to announce that Skellboy Refractured, officially licensed and developed by UmaikiGames, is now available in the iiRcade Game Store.
Skellboy Refractured is an action-packed RPG in a vibrant 2D pixel art style that comes to life in the 3D world known as the Kingdom of Cubold. Players play as a square, flexible skeleton named Skippy who keeps a heartbroken court magician from destroying the world with his army of monsters and undead.
"Skellyboy is a fantastic game with amazing pixel art from our friends at Umaiki Games," said Jong Shin, founder & CEO of iiRcade. "It's a true action-RPG adventure that is a great addition to the iiRcade platform."
In what started out as a small GameJam entry in 2016, Skellboy later became the first full game of the UmaikiGames studio. It was featured in Nintendo's first international Indie World Stream, won the Big Indie Pitch at Gamescom 2019 and was part of the indie MEGABOOTH several times. Skellboy Refractured, the definitive edition of the game, was first released earlier this year for PC and in June for Nintendo Switch.
The Skellboy Refractured edition features local two player co-op mode, a brand new randomized dungeon, massive new game+ mode with new items, enemies and challenges and 20+ new items with special effects and gameplay improvements.
Full game features include:
- A true action-RPG experience that will test your skill and reward exploration.
- An expansive single player and co-op experience across the interconnected world of Cubold
- Replay value with a rich new game+ experience
- The unique ability to swap out body parts to acquire special abilities
- Five unique weapon types to clobber any foes you face
- Special enemies and bosses that will truly test your mettle
- Change out your body parts with those of enemies and friends and become the hero of Cubold Kingdom
- A beautifully vibrant world alongside some rocking chiptune tracks
- A fantastic and shiny randomized dungeon
iiRcade is a home console in an arcade format, and just as you would on a traditional home console, officially licensed modern and retro games can be purchased and added through the iiRcade Game Store with new titles continuously being added each week.
iiRcade features a 19-inch display, 100-watts of powerful stereo audio, authentic arcade controllers and a premium wood cabinet.
iiRcade is available in six versions and currently is $100 off with free shipping (up to $100) and one year best-in-class warranty as part of a Back to School Sale, which ends on September 6, 2021 (or while supplies last). iiRcade Classic Edition, Space Ace Edition and Beach Buggy Racing 2 : Island Adventure Edition come with 64-GB storage memory and iiRcade's premium classic joysticks, while four special editions include upgraded 128-GB storage memory and original Sanwa joysticks. The special editions include RetroMania Wrestling Edition, Dragon's Lair Edition and Black Edition, which enables users to design their own cabinet graphics and comes with officially licensed Double Dragon artwork that can be put onto the cabinet as a free gift.
Every iiRcade home arcade cabinet comes pre-loaded with 11 games and the ability to add hundreds more.
A full list of games currently available and targeted for release on iiRcade Store can be found here.
For more information and to order iiRcade, visit iiRcade.com.
About iiRcade
iiRcade is a premium arcade gaming experience like no other. Play retro arcade games that you remember to the latest modern games in amazing arcade style. With cinematic gaming experiences powered by 19" high-density display, 100W of powerful stereo sound, premium 2-player arcade controllers and device optimized for the best arcade gaming experiences, iiRcade delivers arcade gaming that is so immersive, you will feel like you are inside the game.
Media Contact
Scott Ledingham, PRmediaNow, 613-806-7135, scott@prmedianow.com
SOURCE iiRcade