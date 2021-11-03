NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sketchfab, the premiere platform for publishing 3D content online, has teamed up with NVIDIA Studio and ConceptD for a month-long 3D art competition with a theme of "Collision: Nature & Civilization".
Home to over 6 million members from around the world, Sketchfab considers this challenge theme to encompass stories that are both timeless and universal. Participants are invited to pick a moment in time—past, present, future, or imaginary—and tell a story about our complex relationship with nature.
This art challenge is Sketchfab's most ambitious to date and features cutting-edge prizes designed with 3D creators in mind: a ConceptD 5 laptop and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs. The challenge runs from Monday, November 1, 2021, until Monday, November 29, 2021, 23:59 EST.
GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs include features and optimizations designed for creators. They're backed by the NVIDIA Studio platform with purpose-built laptops and desktops, drivers that support the hardware for maximum stability in creative applications, RTX acceleration in more than 70 of the most popular creative applications and a suite of exclusive, NVIDIA-developed apps. They offer the performance demanded by the talented 3D creators among the Sketchfab community.
"We're excited to have NVIDIA Studio and ConceptD join us to help creators push their talents to the limit," said Alban Denoyel, co-founder of Sketchfab. "Challenges are a great opportunity for artists to build new assets, find inspiration, and gain valuable feedback. We typically see a lot of original and creative submissions from challenge participants, and we expect that this challenge will be no exception."
"The Sketchfab community hosts a plethora of 3D content from incredibly talented creators and we look forward to seeing all the great content generated as part of the challenge," said Stanley Tack, Product Manager on NVIDIA Studio. "The NVIDIA Studio platform is designed to support creative endeavors with hardware like the Acer ConceptD series being a great way to give creators the performance and tools to go from concept to completion in record time."
Sketchfab holds several month-long challenges each year, all of which are free to enter. Previous challenge collaborators include Sony, Mozilla, and Run the Jewels.
3D creatives interested in joining the challenge can learn more in the official challenge announcement, which includes details on how to enter and the full list of prizes.
About Sketchfab, Inc.
Sketchfab is empowering a new era of creativity by making it easy for anyone to publish and find 3D content online. With a community of millions of creators who have published millions of models, we are the largest platform for immersive and interactive 3D.
Sketchfab's technology is integrated with every major 3D creation tool and publishing platform, and is compatible across every browser, operating system, desktop, and mobile. Sketchfab also supports VR and AR on compatible hardware.
For more information: press@sketchfab.com
Media Contact
Guillermo Sainz, Sketchfab, +19179156689, guillermo@sketchfab.com
SOURCE Sketchfab