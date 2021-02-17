DALLAS, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keyan Zandy, COO for Skiles Group, has secured a U.S. Patent (10,904,735) for his invention of an emergency reporting application, Smart Safety Alert. The geolocation/geofencing technology delivers custom, emergency notifications and instant access to critical information to workers' phones on the jobsite, enabling teams to save time, and potentially lives, in responding to emergency situations.
"As a Lean construction implementor, I'm constantly seeking better ways to operate and achieve more value," notes Zandy. "The inspiration for the technology was born from my frustration with conventional alert methods, such as horns, flags or posters for emergency response. We developed Smart Safety to deliver real-time, jobsite-specific information and instruction to workers' phones to improve communication and response times for emergency situations."
The Smart Safety app can be used to:
- Immediately notify site supervisors of specific emergency situations,
- Approve and issue safety alerts to all users on a specific job site via push notifications,
- Quickly locate and navigate to the closest hospital or minor emergency clinic, and
- View site-specific evacuation routes, crisis management plans, contacts, and other related safety information.
HOW IT WORKS FROM SETUP TO ALERT
Smart Safety communicates over traditional cellular signals to ensure a more consistent and reliable connection than Wi-Fi. The app is available in English and Spanish language, with five additional languages in development. The app is available for free the first month and then $99 per month, per project, for an unlimited number of users.
Initial setup takes approximately 15 minutes on Smart Safety's website (http://www.smartsafetyalert.com). A construction administrator enters a project site's perimeter, defines the boundaries, and uploads the project-specific emergency action information, such as situational details, evacuation routes, rally points, fire extinguisher locations, emergency contacts and more. General contractors and safety directors with multiple projects can view all active jobs via a main project dashboard.
After setup, field team members download the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play and "check in" to the project once onsite by scanning a QR code or entering a PIN. When activated, workers can send an alert to the onsite supervisor with one click should an emergency arise and even identify the specific type of emergency, such as fire, gas leak, medical situation, etc. After verifying the emergency, the supervisor sends an immediate alert to all onsite users with a "distinctive signal" notification for the specific type of emergency and relevant next-step information. After resolution, onsite team members can be sent an "all clear" notification to resume work.
"Initially, I created this technology to help our construction teams and trade partners be better equipped for onsite emergencies. I saw it as a game changer for our company's approach to safety. I quickly realized this tool could impact our industry at every jobsite with the modern-day, technology-enabled approach to crisis management," adds Zandy. "It's time to put down the bullhorns and pick up the smartphones to improve jobsite safety."
In addition to his role as COO with Skiles Group, Zandy serves as CEO for Smart Safety. He is co-author of The Lean Builder - A Builder's Guide to Applying Lean Tools in the Field as well as a frequent speaker and contributor for D CEO, Zweig Letter and other industry publications. Along with co-inventor Manmeetsingh Sethi, Zandy filed for the application in 2018; released the application for commercial use in 2019, and was issued the patent in 2021.
ABOUT SMART SAFETY
Smart Safety provides real-time, crisis management communication for construction workers on active jobsites. The company uses patented geolocation/geofencing technology to report and issue emergency notifications and provides one-click access to safety protocols and resources for field staff. The app-based tool is compliant with OSHA requirements (29 CFR 1910.38 Emergency Action Plans). Learn more at http://www.smartsafetyalert.com and follow @SmartSafetyApp or on LinkedIn.
ABOUT SKILES GROUP
Founded in 1972, DFW-based Skiles Group provides general contracting, construction management, integrated project delivery, and design/build services throughout the U.S. Specializing in construction for award-winning healthcare facilities, the firm's portfolio includes commercial, public and private schools, performing arts, faith-based, and recreational facilities. Skiles Group emphasizes Lean construction techniques and an innovative mindset to deliver a seamless, simplified construction experience for clients. Learn more at http://www.skilesgroup.com, follow @SkilesGroup or on LinkedIn, or call 972-644-2444.
