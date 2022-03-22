NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skill Developers, a leading corporate training provider, is excited to announce the launch of its new website: http://www.SkillDevelopers.com. The streamlined modern design offers visitors a refreshing way to explore training and skill development options that are flexible and scalable to meet their learning & development goals… while having fun doing it.
According to CEO Jeff Samay, "I started this company to simply help people. We are proud to help individuals, teams, organizations, and those they serve to meet their training, skill development, and learning & development objectives. Just like organizations who reinvest in themselves by upskilling or reskilling their employees, we are reinvesting in our clients by reinvesting in the way we communicate and partner with them. This enhanced website is one example of our dedication to help our clients 24x7, 365."
Created with the priority of aligning training options to one's learning & development goals, the new website includes features like:
- Training Programs Menu – While ongoing training is a best practice for all organizations, site visitors can mix and match between Technology training, Leadership training, Microsoft Office training, Project Management training, and Free training options.
- Efficient Navigation – Engaging format and career-advancing content allows visitors to navigate training solutions based on customizable criteria such as topics, skill levels, individual vs. group training, timelines, locations, and budget.
- Clear Value Proposition – The updated content articulates the value of corporate training and ROI beyond course completion, which includes outcomes such as increasing retention rates, boosting morale, increasing productivity, streamlined work processes, reducing supervision time, promoting from within, leveling the organization skill-level playing field, showing (not telling) employees that their career growth matters.
- Best Practice Insights – Website visitors can stay better informed of career-advancement opportunities, free resources, trending hot topics, best practices, innovative ideas, and ways we have helped other clients develop skills, reskill, and upskill.
Jeff also commented, "We continue to grow and add new clients. We now have a better communication vehicle that grows with us and highlights our (a) proactive thought leadership, (b) training expertise, (c) premier customer service, and (d) measurable results that our clients should expect. The Skill Developers team is at-the-ready to help."
About Skill Developers:
Skill Developers is a Corporate Training Company. But we are different. How are we different? … We take things off your desk. We go beyond satisfying your need for skill development, upskilling, and reskilling – we act as an extension of you, your team, your organization, your mission, and those you serve – to establish or enhance your training and learning & development objectives. Each training program can be (1) customized to your organization's goals, timelines, skill levels, systems, and processes or (2) off-the-shelf ready-to-launch in hours or days (not weeks or months).
Our approach and methodology, honed over 20 years, allows you to focus on your job and lets us manage the learning & development strategies and tactics for you and your stakeholders… before, during, and after the training program completion.
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/skilldevelopers/
Jamie Okonak, Skill Developers, 1 (877) 448-8724, Info@SkillDevelopers.com
