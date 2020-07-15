HIGHLAND VILLAGE, Texas, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skill Me UP, LLC launched the Virtual Conference Manager, to assist organizations as they shift traditional events to the virtual landscape. The Virtual Conference Manager enables organizations of any size to host virtual conferences filled with rich, interactive activities. Virtual Conference Manager delivers an authentic conference experience packed with keynote speeches, highly interactive group-based breakout sessions and speed networking, to any size of an audience around the world.
Most organizations are familiar with on-site conferences but have little to no experience with the challenges associated with virtual events. Organizers must juggle registration, security, schedule and much more. Some competitors may offer limited broadcast services, using complex platforms, but do not offer an end-to-end solution. Skill Me UP's user-friendly Virtual Conference Manager and our team of virtual conference experts guides the organizer from event planning to execution.
Each conference is powered by Microsoft Teams (MSFT), so attendees get the security and usability that comes with Teams without requiring them to be current Microsoft Teams customers to access the conference. Attendees only need a web browser to access your virtual conference, or for a richer experience they can download and install the Microsoft Teams app. Organizers can create and share custom agendas filled with engaging learning activities with individuals, teams or event wide.
Group activities show the true power of the Virtual Conference Manager by supporting highly interactive activities with groups of any size. Attendees in groups can work together to solve a problem and learn from each other or be organized to receive information that is only relevant to their group. Organizers can issue badges for completing challenges or other learning activities.
Networking is a core driver of every conference. Bring any virtual event to life with speed networking. Virtual meetings help attendees create meaningful connections with likeminded individuals around the world. Camera shy attendees can join mixer channels to chat with others about industry topics.
Virtual Conference Manager is a product of Skill Me UP, LLC. Skill Me UP's goal is to help enable our customers realize the full potential of the Microsoft Cloud by increasing the value of one of their most critical assets, their people. Skillmeup.com is an on-demand learning platform with a huge selection of proprietary courseware for hands-on training. What sets Skill Me UP apart is their custom curriculum and network of cloud experts that can enable your company for the cloud wherever your company is based.
