Prestigious International Awards Program Honors Outstanding Educational Technology Products and Companies
LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market, today announced that Skillable has been selected as winner of the "Overall e-Learning Company of the Year" award in the fourth annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program.
Skillable goes beyond training to enable actual "skilling" through hands-on labs that are built for "learning while doing." With the Company's lab development platform, users can build scored hands-on labs once and reuse them over and over with use cases that include validated skills development, sales enablement, marketing and events, customer support and more.
The full-stack Skillable platform features flexible lab authoring and configuration tools, the option to create labs from scratch, the ability to get started quickly using a topic-focused template gallery, and the option to update existing labs independently or with the Skillable team.
Built into every lab is Skillable's real-time scoring engine as well as activity-based assessments using multiple-choice questions, fill in the blank, and more that helps users determine if learners are mastering skills and performance testing that ensures learners gain the real-world skills they need to be effective. The platform also offers extensive reporting and analytics capabilities to help harness this new-found data as well as an integrated Learning Management System (LMS) platform for assistance with managing skilling plans - from global skilling programs to massive software releases.
"Organizations have had to transform the way they approach upskilling their employees, partners and clients – and when it comes to designing, developing, delivering then maintaining hands-on labs, upskilling can become incredibly complex," said James Johnson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. "Skillable's virtual labs platform addresses these complexities with a 'breakthrough' platform that is built to adapt quickly in the face of constant change. Hands-on labs with Skillable move enterprise teams from basic proficiency to mastery. We extend our sincere congratulations to the Skillable team for being our choice for 'Overall e-Learning Company of the Year.'"
The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, e-Learning, Career Preparation, and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,250 nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.
"We are incredibly grateful to receive this award from EdTech Breakthrough at a time when e-Learning has truly taken center stage. Our learner-centric approach ensures that students learn not only what they need to know, but also what they need to do," said Corey Hynes, CEO of Skillable. "Our systematic approach is based on adult learning theory and proven methodologies. We rely on creative thinking and experiential learning techniques to bring the learning environment alive, and provide a scalable experience that's tailored to our customers' learner and business needs."
Additionally, Skillable can be configured for any learner audience – customers, partners and employees – based on how software is used and tailored to varying skill levels, delivery modalities and instructional design methods. With 100% web-based delivery, learners are able to easily connect and start skilling without having to install software or connect to a VPN.
Skillable is supported by five datacenters around the world and 24-hour Network Operations and Support teams.
A three-time Inc. 5000 company, Skillable believes validated experiences and challenge-centric learning will transform the way organizations upskill their customers, partners and employees. Industry leaders such as Microsoft, Amazon, IBM, Veritas, Skillsoft and New Horizons trust Skillable's full-stack lab development and hosting platform, generating 2.5 million lab launches to date in 2022 and more than 24 million lab launches over its tenure.
