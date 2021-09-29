CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SkillNet Solutions, Makers of Modern Commerce and global leader in retail digital transformation, today announced the launch of their Mexico subsidiary, SkillNet Solutions Mexico. With this entity, SkillNet plans to invest in building a robust sales and engineering capability to serve its growing base of customers in Mexico and across Central and South America.
SkillNet Mexico will enhance the company's ability to serve new clients in Latin America by combining its deep knowledge of commerce domain with best-in-class engineering and design, while continuing to provide high levels of support to existing clients. This will also strengthen SkillNet's nearshore capabilities in digital services for its North American customers.
"We are happy & excited to continue our expansion into the Latin America region. It is a very important and significant market for us. Given our expanding customer base, we look forward to investing in the talent and infrastructure in Mexico. This will help us further increase the pace of digital transformation programs for retail and commerce across the Americas," said Anurag Mehta, Chief Executive Officer, SkillNet Solutions.
"SkillNet Mexico gives us the opportunity to continue to grow our Latin American team and access a great pool of talent in the country. This is a key investment in people to develop local skills in the latest technologies, in which SkillNet is currently working on globally. The Latin American team will spearhead the creation of omnichannel solutions for retailers and help them address changing market conditions and increasing customer expectations," said Antonio Alvaro, Senior Vice President, Latin America, SkillNet Solutions.
With five years of successful growth in Latin America, SkillNet has invested in local resources and created commerce specific accelerators to meet commercial and regulatory compliance requirements in the region. The company already serves a large number of local clients in addition to international clients. Despite the challenges created by COVID-19, SkillNet expects continued growth, supporting the needs of Latin American retailers.
About SkillNet Solutions
Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, SkillNet is a professional services company, providing consulting and digital technology solutions for retailers. Our 100% commerce focus allows us to help clients close the gap between yesterday's technology and tomorrow's commerce. Since 1996, we have partnered with hundreds of retailers across 53 countries to enable rich customer experiences leading to solid growth. Our award-winning solutions have also enabled global brands in retail, CPG, automotive, apparel, liquor, healthcare, hospitality, telecom and F&B industries to deliver the promise of modern commerce. For more information, visit http://www.skillnetinc.com, our Facebook, or our LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Neeta Shetty, SkillNet Solutions Inc, 1 4082196402, neeta.shetty@skillnetinc.com
SOURCE SkillNet Solutions Inc