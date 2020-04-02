MISSION, Kan., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As more employees work remotely during the coronavirus pandemic, SkillPath, a leading learning and development provider, is helping businesses stay productive and profitable through live virtual instructor-led training events.
SkillPath's one- and two-day, three-hour virtual training events cover critical topics and skills employees need now more than ever: project and time management, administrative support, Microsoft Excel and Office applications, communications, teamwork and collaboration, human resources, OSHA, supervisory and leadership development, business writing, marketing and social media.
View SkillPath's full schedule of virtual training events at www.skillpath.com/virtual.
"In today's challenging environment, effective employee communication, collaboration, project management and technology utilization are absolutely critical," said Cam Bishop, SkillPath President and CEO. "With more than 30 years in learning and development, SkillPath is pleased to offer 150 to 200 high-quality virtual training opportunities multiple times every weekday, so organizations and their teams can continue building business skills and bottom lines."
SkillPath's virtual training events feature real-time interaction with our expert trainers and other attendees, from any device, anywhere. Virtual training uses the same materials as live instructor-led training but in a simulated classroom setting. Virtual training also:
- Allows for enhanced collaboration, such as breakout rooms, real-time chats and question-and-answer sessions, classroom exercises and polls
- Boosts knowledge retention through bursts of learning, which can be repeated and broken down to make it more manageable and memorable
- Removes the location and time limitations of traditional instructor-led classroom training and allows learners to absorb content and engage with their peers when and where they learn best
- Limits disruptions to productivity and allows employees to easily transition to their training events from work projects with minimal workflow interruptions
- Allows employees to collaborate, brainstorm and solve problems
- Can be tailored to focus specifically on the needs of an organization's core values, competencies and business needs
About SkillPath
A leader in learning and development, SkillPath provides organizations worldwide with onsite training, custom content and curriculum, virtual training, live webinars, on-demand video content and Star12, our all-access pass to in-person and virtual training. Learn more at www.skillpath.com