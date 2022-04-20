Skills Ontario is hosting a free virtual skills competition and showcase for students, parents, guardians, and career seekers.
WATERLOO, Ontario, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Students grades 4 and up, educators, counselors and talented apprentices can explore career opportunities in skilled trades and technologies at the Virtual Skills Ontario Competition. To be held on May 3rd, 2022, the free event aims to provide career opportunities to youth across the province of Ontario.
Participants can join conferences, network with Skills Ontario partners, explore potential career opportunities, and more within an easy-to-use, interactive virtual environment. This event is free to attend, requires no travel and can be accessed on any PC or mobile device with an internet connection. You can find more details on the event page.
Attendees will be able to connect directly with tradespeople, employers, and education reps, can view interesting conferences, can win prizes, and can attend the Closing Ceremony on May 4th to celebrate student competitors from across Ontario who could advance to the national level!
The event is available on demand, thus is entirely self-paced, so people can visit booths and view conferences on their own time. There is a unique virtual scavenger hunt and additional gamiﬁcation available on the platform. Skills Ontario is building the future skilled workforce through events like these by supporting youth and encouraging them to pursue skilled trades and technologies.
"Inspiring the next generation of skilled trade and technology leaders is crucial to our success as a province," says Ian Howcroft, CEO of Skills Ontario. "Skilled trades and technologies play an imperative role in our lives and continuing to support these fields and the professionals working within them benefits us all. We are pleased to host our annual Competition and continue to provide opportunities for career exploration through every medium we can."
"vFairs is glad to be supporting Skills Ontario to achieve its goal to reach more youth and enhance their skills in the careers they wish to pursue," says Muhammad Younas, CEO vFairs.
vFairs is assisting Skills Ontario with making the registration form and sign up process efficient and easy.
About Skills Ontario
Skills Ontario is building Ontario's skilled trades and technologies workforce. It enables and empowers all youth to consider a career in the skilled trades and technologies. It delivers in-school presentations across Ontario, and hosts Canada's largest skills competition, runs summer camps for skills development and connects students to employers. Its focus is on growth sectors such as construction and infrastructure, technology innovation, and hospitality services.
About vFairs
vFairs is an immersive virtual events platform that provides customizable 3D virtual environments, with avatars, exhibit halls and booths, a virtual auditorium and much more. Events through platforms like vFairs enables hosts to gain global reach and more registrations and leads. Engagement tools such as polls, Q&As, scavenger hunts and photo booths are only some of the tools that enhance the attendee experience.
