OCEANSIDE, Calif., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SknVue Inc. and MetaOptima Technology Inc. announce a groundbreaking new mobile app for the general population to aid in the prevention and early detection of skin cancer. The SknVue Tracker app is designed to help stop the global skin cancer epidemic and to save lives by raising awareness about sun safety and regular skin checks. Currently, one in five Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70.
The SknVue Tracker app will roll out with a beta launch in May during Skin Cancer Awareness Month, followed by a formal launch to consumers in the fall, when the app becomes available in the iOS and Android stores.
SknVue is a leading non-profit organization promoting global awareness and early detection of skin cancer. MetaOptima is a leading digital health company dedicated to revolutionizing the dermatology and skin care industry with advanced, effective, affordable, and intelligent tools for providers and their patients to effectively manage skin care.
The consumer-focused SknVue Tracker App powered by MetaOptima will integrate MetaOptima's DermEngine intelligent dermatology software for the imaging and documentation of skin conditions, and empower consumers to track skin wellness, promote prevention and early detection of skin cancers, and expedite a doctor's appointment if needed.
SknVue Tracker app powered by MetaOptima highlights
- Available on iOS and Android platforms
- Medical grade high-resolution imaging capabilities
- Access to share images with medical professionals
- Links to teleconsultations
- Education materials
- Skin cancer awareness resources
- Sun safety tips
"We are thrilled to be partnering with MetaOptima to create a game-changing technology that will enable anyone anywhere to track their skin conditions, capture sharp imagery of any spots of concern, and share this imaging with their medical team or through a teleconsultation facilitated via the SknVue Tracker app," said Randy Wyant, CEO and co-founder of SknVue. "It is imperative that everyone have easy and real-time access to resources and tools that can help them manage their skin and detect problem areas that need further consultation. The SknVue Tracker app powered by MetaOptima will revolutionize how anyone, anywhere can get ahead of this fast-growing disease. Early detection saves lives."
MetaOptima's DermEngine dermatology platform is built with the highest privacy and security standards and is HIPAA-compliant. The DermEngine platform and integrated mobile applications are used by top healthcare organizations worldwide for clinical services, care coordination, and telehealth.
"We are very excited for this opportunity to partner with the SknVue team to fight against skin cancers," said Dr. Maryam Sadeghi, CEO of MetaOptima. "We believe in the power of prevention and early diagnosis when it comes to deadly diseases such as melanoma. We are honored to team up with and empower SknVue by providing cutting-edge software and hardware technologies we have developed over the past few years for better skin care anytime, anywhere."
SknVue recently announced a partnership with the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA), the longest-running professional women's sports organization in the world, in support of SknVue's Skn in The Game campaign.
About SknVue, Inc.
SknVue was launched in 2020 by long-time health senior executive Randy Wyant and media and financial executive Dan Mechem. SknVue is a 501(c)(3)-pending nonprofit organization that promotes awareness and supports early detection of skin cancer, sun safety, and providing an actionable plan to improve and manage skin wellness. To learn more, visit sknvue.org and connect with us on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
About MetaOptima
MetaOptima Technology Inc. is a global digital health company with offices in Vancouver, Canada; Sydney, Australia; and Boston, USA, that strives to empower patients and their care providers with intelligent solutions for better patient outcomes. As expressed through this expansion, our vision is to bring digital healthcare and mobile technologies together to provide physicians and patients with effective communication tools and easier access to medical information around the world. Learn more at metaoptima.com.
