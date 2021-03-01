GREEN BAY, Wis., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skogen's Festival Foods today announced that Jeff Main has joined its senior leadership team as vice president of information technology.
Main has over 30 years of experience leading technology for large and small corporations, including his recent role as the head of software development for Union Pacific Railroad. Among his many noteworthy projects while at Union Pacific was the optimization of the company's software design, development and delivery.
Main's IT industry experience also includes leadership roles at USFreightways, Air Wisconsin Airlines and Air Methods. In addition, he brings substantial retail knowledge, having served 10 years in various roles at Rent-A-Center.
"Jeff is a proven leader who is well versed in all areas of IT," said Kirk Stoa, Executive Vice President and CFO of Festival Foods. "He is uniquely qualified to take on this leadership role and we're excited to have him join our team."
As Festival Foods continues its fast-paced growth – including two more Milwaukee-area locations opening in the coming months – Main will ensure the continued design, development and delivery of forward-looking IT solutions that keep pace with grocery industry demands.
ABOUT FESTIVAL FOODS
Founded in 1946 as Skogen's IGA, Festival Foods is a Wisconsin family- and employee-owned grocer that is committed to giving back to the communities it serves and to providing guests with exceptional service and value. The company began operating as Festival Foods in 1990 and today employs more than 7,500 full- and part-time associates. The company currently operates 33 full-service supermarkets across the state of Wisconsin. Skogen's Festival Foods is @festfoods on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
