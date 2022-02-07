CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skuid, a leading toolkit for creating human-centered digital experiences, announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named James Hanley, Vice President of Global Alliances at Skuid, to its 2022 Channel Chiefs list. CRN's annual Channel Chiefs project identifies top IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate expertise, influence and innovation in channel leadership.
A panel of CRN editors selected the honorees for their channel dedication, industry stature and accomplishments as channel advocates. The 2022 Channel Chiefs are influential leaders who continue to shape the IT channel with innovative strategies, programs and partnerships.
The demand for digital transformation in the enterprise has skyrocketed over the past year, and IT teams carry a heavy load to deliver and accelerate innovation to their employees, customers and partners. Skuid brings together innovative technology and a proven approach for organizations that need to create custom enterprise apps across revenue, customer and people operations. ISVs, GSIs and technology partners around the world use Skuid to deliver high-performance impact to hundreds of companies, including Baker Hughes, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, GolfNow and AMD.
"We're proud of the success our channel team has achieved over the past year under James' leadership and excited to be recognized by CRN for these accomplishments," said Rob Consoli, chief revenue officer at Skuid. "We have expanded our services provided by partners and have developed strategic partnerships to drive high-performance impact and deliver business agility with apps people love to use." "There have been some significant milestones for Skuid and our Alliance and Partner program in recent months, including the redefinition of the channel partner roles, increases in partner discounts, an increase in joint marketing incentives, and carving out a segment of the Skuid customer base exclusively for channel partners," said Hanley. "As a result, the pipeline for partners is up 56% in the last few months, and we have seen a meaningful increase in partner activity and collaboration."
"CRN's 2022 Channel Chiefs recognition is given exclusively to the foremost channel executives, who consistently design, promote and execute effective partner programs and strategies," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We're thrilled to recognize the tireless work and unwavering commitment these honorees put into fostering outstanding business innovation and building strong partner programs to drive channel engagement and success."
CRN's 2022 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at http://www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.
About Skuid
Generic applications rarely match the unique needs of your people, which kills adoption, productivity, and ROI. Admins and developers increase app adoption and innovation with low-code tools from Skuid. Thousands of builders have used Skuid to create custom digital experiences—up to 10 times faster—for millions of users across dozens of countries, dramatically increasing adoption and innovation. http://www.skuid.com
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com
