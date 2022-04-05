Aggressive growth fueled by focus in revenue, customer, and people operations
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skuid, a leading low-code application platform for creating human-centered digital experiences, today announced an expanded offering with new platforms and major momentum across revenue, customer, and people operations markets. The company's recently expanded offering and acquisition of InFlight has accelerated its growth and resulted in the addition of 50 clients to its impressive customer roster since the beginning of the year. The company has also nearly doubled its workforce since last year.
The new platform offerings include:
- Skuid NLX (Next level experience) is the new platform for delivering next level experiences. Instead of working inside another SaaS application, enterprises have complete control over the UI. Builders in Skuid NLX can start from scratch, using Skuid DB as their database layer, along with site structure management and robust user permissions. They also have access to all of the data connection options for which Skuid is known–Salesforce, SQL, REST, and more. Apps created on Skuid NLX can connect to multiple platforms and services.
- Skuid SFX (Salesforce experience) is a managed package that can be deployed in VisualForce and Lightning, and on Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Experience Cloud, and Salesforce Platform. Skuid SFX optimizes release cycles and feature sets to power Salesforce Lightning application experiences. Available on the Salesforce AppExchange, Skuid SFX is the leading platform for delivering modern enterprise UX within a Salesforce application.
- Skuid EXP (Employee experience platform) is the platform that helps organizations take complete control of the look, feel, and interactions people have while using enterprise HR systems. Apps built with Skuid EXP are integrated with their systems of record, without replacing the underlying human resource software (HRS), human resources information systems (HRIS), or applicant tracking systems (ATS). With incredible features and capabilities, Skuid EXP will continue to be the trusted solution that InFlight customers love and enjoy.
This month, Skuid announced a major product release, Dubai, which gives app creators more tools to rapidly tackle common revenue, customer, and people operations challenges. Dubai helps operational leaders continuously design, create, and deliver powerful apps that put humans at the center and streamline operations. Some highlights include ways to reduce user dependence on spreadsheets, the ability to match styles with Lightning, and features that help create more accessible apps.
The acquisition of InFlight in February 2022 has accelerated Skuid's growth within the people operations market, including the employee experience (EX) and candidate experience. Enterprise organizations can now use Skuid EXP to quickly create modern apps across their people-facing stack, including human resource software, human resources information systems, and applicant tracking systems, to improve the talent and employee experience.
Combined with a design-led approach, Skuid customers are leveraging these enhancements to drive impact across their organizations. Recent customer successes include:
- Revenue operations: AMD representatives save two to three hours a week on revenue forecasting with Skuid SFX. GolfNow simplified operational processes for its support and sales teams, including adding new account views and pipeline visibility.
- Customer operations: Tapjoy consolidated 50 spreadsheets into one app for advertisers to verify customer tickets. As a result, the company realized a time savings of 25% of a full-time employee's work and cut file-processing time from 3.5 hours to just 30 minutes—a 7x improvement in time.
- People operations: The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs resolved 15 ongoing compliance issues after building and deploying an employee time-tracking app to 14,000 users. The U.S. Air Force used Skuid to create a modern, 508-compliant hire-to-retire HR platform to support 420,000 personnel. Other new customers include Hyatt and Cox Enterprises.
In the past year, Skuid garnered attention from various publications for its innovative product and design-led approach. Skuid was recognized with the following awards:
- Inc.'s Best Workplaces 2021: 429 Companies That Make Work Worth It
- Intellyx's 2021 Digital Innovator Award
- The Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America
- Salesforce Partner Innovation Awards 2021
- CRN's 2021 Tech Innovator Awards
- 2021-22 Cloud Development Innovation of the Year Short List
- CRN 2022 Channel Chief: James Hanley
"We are excited to launch the Skuid platform and offer a powerful alternative for operational leaders to drive business impact," said Ryan Niemann, CEO of Skuid. "Our customers will continue to deliver positive employee and customer application experiences across their organizations, and we will continue to support them with new innovation."
This year, Skuid also launched Skuid Skool, a self-service training and certification program to help customers build apps faster, and relaunched its Skuid User Groups. The Skuid Skool learning platform includes nine learning paths and 29 courses covering Skuid foundations. Skuid User Groups give customers a community where they can connect with peers, ask questions, share ideas, support one another, and learn best practices.
About Skuid
For over a decade, Skuid has helped organizations of all shapes and sizes create low-code apps designed to make their work more efficient. Millions of users across dozens of countries have adopted Skuid-propelled apps that real humans love using while unlocking the power of data from deep below the surface. Learn more at http://www.skuid.com.
