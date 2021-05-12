CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skuid, a leading toolkit for creating human-centered digital experiences, has been named to Inc. Magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021. The list came from a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture whether teams are operating in person or remotely.
Skuid was founded on the belief that enterprise software should stop forcing people to behave like machines. Instead, apps should operate more like the people who use them, so everyone can thrive in the digital world. The company seeks employees who embody three traits: humble expert, design thinker, and caring hero.
"Having a healthy culture translates to having healthy and happy customers," says Ryan Niemann, Skuid CEO. "Our customers need to remain agile and innovative in an ever-changing and challenging business environment. Our goal is to equip them with the tools to do that through our leading product and our exceptional people."
Skuid has continued to grow its company size, customer base, and revenue this year, and continues to deliver on its mission to humanize enterprise software. In the last quarter alone, Skuid has expanded its go-to-market teams, hired a new CEO, and launched a major product release, Skuid Chicago. The company was recently recognized for its work with household brands like CareerBuilder and AMD and continues to see growth in the public sector. As Skuid grows, company culture will remain a top priority.
"Companies can accomplish amazing things in an environment that combines both productivity and positivity. Positivity happens when people can work together in healthy relationships," says Ken McElrath, founder and chief strategy officer at Skuid. "This is why we reward vulnerability, humility, and taking care of each other. When you combine exceptional execution with an exceptional culture, you're nearly unstoppable."
Honorees were singled out by Inc. after collecting data from thousands of submissions. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the company's overall score and ranking.
"The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year," says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year's list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic."
About Skuid
Generic applications rarely match the unique needs of your people, which kills adoption, productivity, and ROI. Admins and developers dramatically increase app adoption and innovation with low-code, Lightning-native tools from Skuid. Thousands of builders have used Skuid to create custom digital experiences—up to 10 times faster—for millions of users across dozens of countries, dramatically increasing adoption and innovation. Discover the #1 toolkit to accelerate custom Salesforce app design, development, and adoption at https://www.skuid.com
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
About Quantum Workplace
Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.
