ELGIN, Ill., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skupos, Inc. has joined the Mako VPN Cloud Partner Program, making it easier for retail customers to participate in Skupos' fully managed, brand-funded programs and promotions that increase revenue and help stores stay competitive. The C-store data supplier's distributed retailers that employ Mako Networks security solutions can now connect using Mako SD-WAN technology to ensure secure network connections.
Mako's VPN Cloud Partner Program allows retail sites to connect reliably and easily to service providers' online applications. Using the Mako Central Management System (CMS), Skupos has direct access to the retailer, removing the need for a 24/7 connection to their back-office computer and eliminating file errors due to disconnections.
The Mako System enhances Skupos' solutions by providing accessible, always-on reporting and boosting performance at the retailer site level. "Mako improves uptime and provides a best-in-class experience for our customers," said Jake Bolling, CEO of Skupos Inc. "Internally, we've benefitted from ease of installation and our customers have given us tremendous feedback that they're happy with the efficiency and reliability of the solution."
"We're working with Mako to identify sites that are pre-qualified and eligible," said Bolling. "Our platform runs directly through a retailer's point of sale system, allowing an efficient, effective solution for customers to run promotions and scan data programs on the Skupos platform."
Mako cloud partners have the option to deploy virtual or physical Mako VPN concentrators to make services in their online environments available to tens of thousands of distributed retail locations. Retailers who already have a Mako security gateway device in operation can connect to a partner's network simply by selecting it in the appropriate dropdown menu and following prompts in the Mako CMS.
"We are proud to have Skupos as a member of our VPN Cloud Partner Program and appreciate the opportunity to work with Skupos to securely connect customers to their network," said Simon Gamble, President of Mako Networks. "Utilizing Mako's VPN Cloud technology streamlines their customers' scan data programs and brand-funded promotions and helps ensure that their network connectivity is safe and reliable."
The Skupos platform helps retailers:
● Boost Revenue: Instantly increase revenue through enrollment in scan data programs and brand-funded promotions
● Build a Competitive Advantage: Encourage foot traffic and drive volume by delivering discounts directly from brands to your customers
● Save Time: Earn hassle-free revenue with end-to-end program management
● Cost-Effective: Benefit from a platform that pays for itself with no long-term commitments
The symbiotic proposition of the Mako VPN Cloud Partner Program, where Mako Networks, partners and customers all benefit from alignment, is driving fast growth with an increasing number of partners opting in. The features that make this connection process easy also make it fast and cost-effective. Switching to the Mako System from other platforms often yields substantial savings when considering both initial and ongoing costs.
As a managed service provider, Mako helps partners with:
● Complimentary or reduced-cost Mako VPN aggregation technology
● Secure Mako VPN Template for "One Click" connectivity
● Approved Mako marketing documents
● 24/7 access to Mako technical support
Additionally, retailers can connect to Mako VPN Cloud Partner networks without reconfiguring any internal IP addressing schemes via Mako's implementation of Source Network Address Translation (SNAT). Because retail brand security standards frequently prevent payment environments from accessing the public Internet, Mako VPN Cloud technology provides retailers with a means to access third-party service providers securely. The solution uses a Mako VPN Cloud connection that bypasses the public Internet, maintaining compliance with PCI DSS and other security standards.
Key technical features of the Mako System include:
● Mako's NAT implementation allows retailers to connect to partner networks without reconfiguring their internal IP addressing schemes
● Secure Mako VPN Cloud tunnels permit retailers to bypass the public Internet when connecting to partner networks, maintaining compliance with brand requirements, PCI DSS and other security standards
● Mako's SD-WAN circuit redundancy, physical and virtual device redundancy, and geographic redundancy delivers industry-leading reliability for keeping retailers connected to partner networks
To inquire about services available from current Mako VPN Cloud Partners or about becoming a Mako VPN Cloud Partner, please contact Mako Networks at sales@makonetworks.com or 800-851-4691.
About Skupos Inc.
Skupos was founded in 2016 to supply data on product placement, pricing and consumer behavior across the entire c-store industry. Since then, Skupos has served as the sole platform to fully connect the convenience retail value chain, sitting at the point of sale across a network of tens of thousands of retailers. With a focus primarily on independents and small chains, the company's technology allows brands to create direct connections to their c-store customers and understand how consumers engage with their products. Skupos serves over 14,000 customers globally from its offices in San Francisco and Denver. For more information, visit skupos.com.
About Mako Networks
Mako Networks provides simple, secure, PCI-certified networks for distributed enterprises. Operating internationally from offices in the US, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand, Mako integrates centralized cloud management and reporting, true SD-WAN, secure Wi-Fi, built-in cellular, Mako VPN Cloud, next-generation firewalls and end-to-end PCI DSS certification in one, easy-to-manage system. For more information, visit makonetworks.com.
