SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skycatch, an industrial end-to-end data automation solution company, and DJI, a leader in industrial and consumer drones, will be sharing best practices in mining in an upcoming webinar for mining industry experts and geologists.
What: Skycatch's end-to-end data analyzing platform and DJI's M300 drone are eliminating the need for GCPs with fully autonomous missions while generating robust, reliable, repeatable and scalable 3D data maps for open pit mining operations.
The webinar will demonstrate:
How to eliminate GCPs with fully autonomous missions
Generate robust, reliable and repeatable 3D data using the DJI M300
How to save time with offline in-field processing using edge technologies
How best to view and analyze your 3D data
How all of this can result in millions of dollars in savings for mining professionals
When: Tuesday, November 16, 9 a.m. PST, 12 p.m. EST
Where: Register here for free.
Who:
David Chen, Chief Technology Officer, Skycatch
William Pryor, Lead Evangelist, Skycatch
Zixuan Wang, Geospatial Channels and Solutions Manager, DJI
PR Contact:
Barokas Communications, A FINN Partners Company, for Skycatch
Media Contact
Frances Bigley, Finn Partners, +1 (206) 571-7744, frances.bigley@barokas.com
SOURCE Skycatch