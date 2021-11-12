SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skycatch, an industrial end-to-end data automation solution company, and DJI, a leader in industrial and consumer drones, will be sharing best practices in mining in an upcoming webinar for mining industry experts and geologists.

What: Skycatch's end-to-end data analyzing platform and DJI's M300 drone are eliminating the need for GCPs with fully autonomous missions while generating robust, reliable, repeatable and scalable 3D data maps for open pit mining operations.

The webinar will demonstrate:

How to eliminate GCPs with fully autonomous missions

Generate robust, reliable and repeatable 3D data using the DJI M300

How to save time with offline in-field processing using edge technologies

How best to view and analyze your 3D data

How all of this can result in millions of dollars in savings for mining professionals

When: Tuesday, November 16, 9 a.m. PST, 12 p.m. EST

Where: Register here for free.

Who:

David Chen, Chief Technology Officer, Skycatch

William Pryor, Lead Evangelist, Skycatch

Zixuan Wang, Geospatial Channels and Solutions Manager, DJI

PR Contact:

Barokas Communications, A FINN Partners Company, for Skycatch

skycatch@barokas.com

Media Contact

Frances Bigley, Finn Partners, +1 (206) 571-7744, frances.bigley@barokas.com

 

SOURCE Skycatch

