ATLANTA, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyfire Consulting (skyfireconsulting.com), the most trusted and experienced public safety UAS consulting group, this week announced that it had acquired a majority stake in Viking UAS, a Maine-based drone design and manufacturing house focused on high-end unmanned systems for US Military research.
Viking has leveraged its technical and real-world application experience and is already working on several purpose-built systems for clients in critical sectors such as public safety, infrastructure and last-mile delivery for Coronavirus (COVID-19)-related medical supplies.
"After nearly six years of helping the public safety sector develop hundreds of UAS programs, we are thrilled to be able to add the vast engineering and manufacturing skills Viking offers to our portfolio," said Matt Sloane, CEO of Skyfire and its parent company, Atlanta Drone Group Inc.
In addition to its ongoing work for the military, Viking will begin work immediately on developing purpose-built drone systems for Skyfire clients in police and fire departments, the oil and gas industry, and most timely, in the global public health response arena.
"The addition of logistics challenges facing all sectors during the current Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic only accelerated the need for Skyfire to move forward with many of Viking's project concepts," said Sloane.
Viking UAS will continue to operate engineering and manufacturing services from their Saco, Maine headquarters, and Viking founder Chris Taylor will remain on-board as Director of Advanced Systems Development for the new Skyfire subsidiary.
"Viking prides itself on state-of-the-art design, testing and manufacturing high-end unmanned systems for military and civilian applications," said Taylor. "Adding Skyfire's industry leading sales, marketing, and trusted relationships with critical partners only made sense as a way to bring our capabilities to those outside of the defense sector."
Chris Tarazewich, long-time operations manager with Viking, will also remain aboard as the Advanced Systems Operations Manager.
Walter Wylupek, Chief Technology Officer for Skyfire, will serve as President of Viking UAS, handling business operations and client relationships for the Viking division from the company's Atlanta headquarters.
About Skyfire:
Skyfire Consulting is the most trusted and experienced public safety UAV consulting company in the United States. Specializing in pilot training, FAA consulting, SOP development, drone sales and service and repairs for public safety agencies, Skyfire is focused on providing solutions to the most complex needs.
